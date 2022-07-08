'He started spraying me in the balcony. I got shouted at, screamed at': Pietersen recalls 'toxic' England environment

England made a blistering start to their ‘new era’ of Test cricket under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, as the side swept past New Zealand 3-0 before beating India in the rescheduled fifth and final Test to draw the series level on 2-2. England chased down a 378-run target against a formidable Indian bowling attack, with former skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow slamming centuries.

England's newfound aggressive approach of batting in Tests is more fondly called the ‘Bazball’ by the country's fans and media. And while former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen appreciates the approach, he also insisted that times were quite different when he had been playing as he revealed an incident from his time inside the English dressing room.

Also read: 'We had our tails up at break. But then, Dhoni came in 1st over of the innings': Ex-SL star recalls 'stunning' MS knock

Pietersen recalled taking on Australia's Nathan Lyon during an Ashes Test. He first hit Lyon for a six, but then was dismissed playing a similarly aggressive shot. Following his dismissal, then-batting coach Graham Gooch lashed out at Pietersen in the balcony.

“I had just hit Lyon for six. I was in command. I was running and bossing that game at the time and I went down the wicket to hit him again. I got out. It was an easy shot but then in front of everyone he [Graham Gooch] started spraying me on the balcony," Pietersen told Telegraph.

“It was a toxic environment to play in.

“I got shouted at, screamed at, the press abused me, Sky commentators abused me, everyone hammered me if I got out having slapped it. I was playing like that but also knowing there were consequences. These guys now don't seem to have any consequences. So, short answer: yes I would love to play for this team," Pietersen further said.

Kevin Pietersen represented England in 104 Tests, scoring 8,141 runs at an average of 47.3. He is widely regarded as one of England's greatest batters in the history of the game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON