‘The rock of RAJKOT’: Cricket fraternity wishes Cheteshwar Pujara on 33rd Birthday

India’s Mr Dependable in Test Cricket – Cheteshwar Pujara turns 33 today with wishes pour in on social media. Cricket fans and people from the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish India's masterful batsman on his birthday.

Pujara played a crucial role in weathering the storm in Australia in the recently concluded 4-match Test series. Lauding his efforts, Virat Kohli wished the right-handed batsman ‘more hours at the crease’ on his birthday.

Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease 😃. Have a great year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2021

Ashwin posted a video to wish Pujara and termed the Indian batsman "Rock of Gibraltar". In the video, Ashwin's daughter can be seen extending birthday greetings to Pujara.

Many more happy returns of the day Rock of Gibraltar 🥳🥳🎂 @cheteshwar1 , can’t thank you enough for being my bunny though. pic.twitter.com/0LF6WlLJcl — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 25, 2021

Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha also wished Pujara with a video which is a collage of all the memories the two batsmen enjoyed together.

Wishing you the best on your birthday and everything good in the year ahead. @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/iAj4qL6196 — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) January 25, 2021

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh sent best wishes to the ‘brave fighter’ on his birthday for the upcoming England series.

Wishing a very happy birthday 🎂 to @cheteshwar1 who put his body on the line for the country 🇮🇳 proud of the brave fight you gave the Aussies! Best wishes for the England series 👊🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/e8LlxHjvTq — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 25, 2021

Wishing Mr Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday. Your hardwork and dedication has been great to witness. To many more fantastic innings. Cheers. pic.twitter.com/dzGmRmbAv7 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 25, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India hailed Pujara's excellence in Test cricket by sharing his figures in the longest format of the game. The board also shared a video link to one of Pujara's finest hundreds -- a knock of 143 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur.





He takes body blows

Grinds it out in the middle

Braves it all & stands tall



81 Tests 🏏

6111 runs 👌

13572 balls faced 👏

18 hundreds 👍



Here's wishing #TeamIndia's Mr. Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday 🎂



Let's relive one of his fine tons against Sri Lanka 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2021

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday to the rock of RAJKOT!"