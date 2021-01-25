‘The rock of RAJKOT’: Cricket fraternity wishes Cheteshwar Pujara on 33rd Birthday
India’s Mr Dependable in Test Cricket – Cheteshwar Pujara turns 33 today with wishes pour in on social media. Cricket fans and people from the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish India's masterful batsman on his birthday.
Pujara played a crucial role in weathering the storm in Australia in the recently concluded 4-match Test series. Lauding his efforts, Virat Kohli wished the right-handed batsman ‘more hours at the crease’ on his birthday.
“Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease. Have a great year ahead,” Kohli tweeted.
Ashwin posted a video to wish Pujara and termed the Indian batsman "Rock of Gibraltar". In the video, Ashwin's daughter can be seen extending birthday greetings to Pujara.
“Many more happy returns of the day Rock of Gibraltar @cheteshwar1, can't thank you enough for being my bunny though,” Ashwin tweeted.
Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha also wished Pujara with a video which is a collage of all the memories the two batsmen enjoyed together.
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh sent best wishes to the ‘brave fighter’ on his birthday for the upcoming England series.
“Wishing a very happy birthday Birthday @cheteshwar1 who put his body on the line for the country proud of the brave fight you gave the Aussies! Best wishes for the England series,” Yuvraj tweeted.
KL Rahul took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing Mr Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday. Your hardwork and dedication has been great to witness. To many more fantastic innings. Cheers."
The Board of Control for Cricket in India hailed Pujara's excellence in Test cricket by sharing his figures in the longest format of the game. The board also shared a video link to one of Pujara's finest hundreds -- a knock of 143 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur.
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday to the rock of RAJKOT!"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exclusive Interview: Saha opens up on battle with Pant for keeper's slot
- When the India wicket-keeper finally manage to spare some time for a chat – albeit with the permission from his daughter and wife, it didn’t take him much time to don the imaginary keeping gloves and gather the bouncer-like questions with utmost ease during.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India bowling coach Bharat Arun responds to Kohli's critics
- India bowling coach Bharat Arun responded to Kohli's critics and said that people tend to forget what he has done for the team during his time as captain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gautam Gambhir explains why CSK had 'right strategy' in retaining key players
- While CSK released the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, they kept CSK's core players Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, and Dwayne Bravo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All-rounder’s tag alone won’t do, must keep performing: Shardul Thakur
- With seven wickets and a vital fifty, Thakur celebrated his Test comeback, underlining qualities as a pace-bowling all-rounder. The 29-year-old looks back on the momentous series in this interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coach promoted me to U-14 group even when I was 8 years old: Shubman Gill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajinkya Rahane chooses between his Melbourne and Lord's hundreds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Royals appoint Sangakkara as director of cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shastri tells us inspiring stories, would love to open in Tests like him: Sundar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Everyone has been amazed’: Sangakarra lauds Root’s century against Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘The rock of RAJKOT’: Cricket fraternity wishes Cheteshwar Pujara on 33rd B'day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England squad will get three days to train before first Test in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My career hit a low after the WC: Rishabh Pant
- Pant was selected for the 2019 Cricket World Cup due to his ability to win games single-handedly. But Pant did not enjoy a fruitful outing as he failed to perform at the level expected of him and soon his displays with the bat also started to diminish in coming matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Dravid gives a classic response to constant praise for grooming youngsters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane handled me well': T Natarajan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox