‘He very rarely gets out to spin’: Stuart Broad names the ‘best English batsman’ against spin bowling
England speedster Stuart Broad hailed his Test captain Joe Root for leading the side magnificently in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka. The pacer said that Root has improved himself as a leader and now their next challenge will be to show the same form when they face Virat Kohli & Co in India.
The first of the 4-match Test series begins in Chennai on Friday which will also be the 100th game for Root in whites.
In his latest column on the Daily Mail, Broad stated that the England captain has managed to reach this milestone in his career just because the latter constantly looked to ‘improve’.
“One thing I would say is that you don't reach the hundred milestones if you are not constantly looking to improve and he is certainly someone that will always look to do so. His hunger is the reason I believe he will go on to win 150 caps,” the fast bowler wrote.
Also read: For Joe Root this series could mean more than a ton of Tests
The veteran English quick also mentioned that Root is still learning how to captain in different parts of the world and has a big job to finish when England begin playing the Test series.
“Joe's still learning how to captain in different parts of the world, but he's developed a lot, his record in Sri Lanka, for example, is extremely impressive, and he is unbeaten anywhere in his past 10 Test matches.
“He's yet to do the job out here in India, but while this will be a different challenge it's certainly one that he will meet front on. And I'm confident he has the players around him to help him deliver,” Broad said.
Broad highlighted Root’s ability to counter spin attack and added that he hasn’t seen any other England batsman dealing with spin bowling better than him.
“There are no doubts that he is our key batsman in the conditions here because he very rarely gets out to spin, and he's the best English player I've seen against it. But that's the good thing about building a team. When you are looking to score 400 in the first innings across all types of conditions it is important to have players with different strengths in your batting unit,” Broad wrote further.
