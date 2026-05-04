‘He was afraid to even walk’: Mohammed Shami’s chat with doctor ended all fears, made LSG pacer emotional

Mohammed Shami knows what it takes to recover from a career-threatening injury. After hurting his ankle following the 2023 World Cup, he endured a long road to recovery, including rehabilitation and regaining match fitness, before returning to the Indian team. Shami featured in the 2025 Champions Trophy but is yet to return to the India Blues, and understands how difficult it can be to rebuild momentum. Mohammed Shami with a shoulder for Mohsin Khan (AFP)

Mohsin Khan, his fellow pacer at Lucknow Super Giants, found himself at a similar crossroads. In 2022, he suffered a shoulder injury and almost lost his hand. Last year, he was sidelined by a calf injury, making even basic movement a challenge. A year later, though, he turned things around by picking up Lucknow Super Giants’ first five-wicket haul of the season. After bowling a maiden and dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi cheaply against Rajasthan Royals, Mohsin returned figures of 5 for 23 against Kolkata Knight Riders, and much of the credit goes to his mentor and “big brother” Mohammed Shami, who supported him in the lead up to the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

“It had been almost 14-15 months since the operation. Shami bhai helped me a lot there. I would use all his equipment. He supported me a lot. People expect to see me the way I was before the surgery, so that’s my goal,” said a visibly emotional Mohsin.