‘He was an inspiration': PM Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind condole demise of Yashpal Sharma

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have condoled the demise of former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma. One of the members of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, Sharma passed away on Tuesday morning due to cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

PM Modi termed took to Twitter and paid his condolences. Terming the former cricketer an ‘inspiration’, the Indian Prime Minister said he is ‘anguished’ by the passing away of the Yashpal Sharma.

“Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a much beloved member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Yashpal’s contribution to India’s historic victory in the 1983 World Cup and said his demise is a huge loss to the cricketing world.

“Yashpal Sharma was a great player of cricket who contributed significantly to India's historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. His thrilling innings will always be in our memory. His death is a great loss to the cricketing world. My condolences to his family and supporters. peace,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The honourable President of India Ramnath Kovind also mourned the death of Yashpal Sharma. He wrote, “Sad to hear about the demise of cricketer Yashpal Sharma. His remarkable performances during the key matches in the 1983 cricket World-Cup played a crucial role in one of India’s greatest triumphs in cricketing history. My deepest condolences to his family, followers & team members.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed his grief on the demise of the cricketer.

“Being a son of the soil, Sharma would always be remembered by one and all especially Punjabis as a fine batsman besides National Selector of the Indian cricket team,” wrote Captain Amarinder Singh.

Yashpal Sharma made his debut for India in 1978 against Pakistan in Sialkot. He played his first game in the longest format in 1979 against England at Lord’s. The right-handed batsman played 37 Tests and 42 ODIs for India, scoring 1606 and 883 respectively. Yashpal played his last game in international cricket in 1985 during the West Indies tour of India.