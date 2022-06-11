'He was one of my targets in IPL auction. He's that little bit different': Ponting backs improved India star for T20 WC

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) caused a happy headache for the Team India selectors as the tournament saw the announcement of quite a few players - both old and new - for the T20 World Cup later this year. And former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had backed one of those improved India stars for the big tournament Down Under later this year.

Kuldeep Yadav was once an integral part of the Indian white-ball set-up across the two formats. Together with Yuzvendra Chahal, the leg-spin duo had terrorised opposition batters with their incredible skill. However, over the last two years Kuldeep's form had dropped and so was he both from the Indian team and his then IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders. Kuldeep was written off. But 2022 IPL saw a version 2.0 of the same left-arm spinner and Ponting revealed the story behind his transformation.

Speaking to former cricketer Isa Guha on The ICC Review, Ponting, the head coach of Delhi Capitals recalled that Kuldeep was one of his main targets heading into the mega auction for the 15th edition of the IPL.

“He was one of the targets of mine going into the auction because I’ve seen how good he has been in the past,” Ponting said. “His skill hadn’t gone anywhere. It was a matter of us getting really close to him and working him out as an individual. Try and set an environment and training regime for him to try and bring out the best in him.

“We all worked really closely with him. Watto (Shane Watson) in particular worked a lot with him on the mental side of the game, and we got some really good returns from him."

Kuldeep was Delhi Capitals' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 21 scalps in 13 games and was among the contenders for the Purple Cap before he eventually finished in the top-5 list.

“His name will come up I’m sure, because he’s something that little bit different – left-arm leg-spinner,” Ponting added.

