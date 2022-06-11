Home / Cricket / 'He was one of my targets in IPL auction. He's that little bit different': Ponting backs improved India star for T20 WC
cricket

'He was one of my targets in IPL auction. He's that little bit different': Ponting backs improved India star for T20 WC

  • The India star capped off an incredible IPL 2022 season with 21 scalps in 13 games and was among the contenders for the Purple Cap
Indian team; Ricky Ponting
Indian team; Ricky Ponting
Published on Jun 11, 2022 03:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) caused a happy headache for the Team India selectors as the tournament saw the announcement of quite a few players - both old and new - for the T20 World Cup later this year. And former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had backed one of those improved India stars for the big tournament Down Under later this year.

Kuldeep Yadav was once an integral part of the Indian white-ball set-up across the two formats. Together with Yuzvendra Chahal, the leg-spin duo had terrorised opposition batters with their incredible skill. However, over the last two years Kuldeep's form had dropped and so was he both from the Indian team and his then IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders. Kuldeep was written off. But 2022 IPL saw a version 2.0 of the same left-arm spinner and Ponting revealed the story behind his transformation.

ALSO READ: 'Had I played I'd have dismissed Sachin, Sehwag. What Pakistan did to me was unfair': Akhtar recalls 2011 WC SF vs IND

Speaking to former cricketer Isa Guha on The ICC Review, Ponting, the head coach of Delhi Capitals recalled that Kuldeep was one of his main targets heading into the mega auction for the 15th edition of the IPL.

“He was one of the targets of mine going into the auction because I’ve seen how good he has been in the past,” Ponting said. “His skill hadn’t gone anywhere. It was a matter of us getting really close to him and working him out as an individual. Try and set an environment and training regime for him to try and bring out the best in him.

“We all worked really closely with him. Watto (Shane Watson) in particular worked a lot with him on the mental side of the game, and we got some really good returns from him."

Kuldeep was Delhi Capitals' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 21 scalps in 13 games and was among the contenders for the Purple Cap before he eventually finished in the top-5 list.

“His name will come up I’m sure, because he’s something that little bit different – left-arm leg-spinner,” Ponting added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
indian cricket team ricky ponting delhi capitals kuldeep yadav t20 world cup + 3 more
indian cricket team ricky ponting delhi capitals kuldeep yadav t20 world cup + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out