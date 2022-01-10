'He will be seen in that dugout': Aakash Chopra backs IPL legend to don coaching hat next season

The much-awaited Indian Premier League auction is reportedly set to take place next month, setting the tone for the cash-rich league which will be a ten-team affair in the upcoming edition. The season will also see many stars shifting their base to a new franchise and a few legends bidding adieu to the league.

South Africa star AB de Villiers has already announced his retirement from all forms of the game, effectively ruling out any chances of him donning the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey in the upcoming IPL season. Regarded among contemporary cricket's greatest batters, the 37-year-old de Villiers had bid adieu from all formats of the sport in November last year. He brought down curtains on an illustrious career that saw him play 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20s for the Proteas.

He was also a part of the Bangalore-based IPL franchise for more than a decade, having joined the side back in 2011. Fans might not see him bat for the Virat Kohli-led camp but cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra feels the Protea superstar could be a part of the coaching set-up in the next IPL edition.

"Of course, Sanjay Bangar is the head coach of RCB but I won't be surprised if AB de Villiers is seen in the RCB camp this year as well, that means in IPL 2022.

"It is an interesting thing that AB de Villiers has announced his retirement. He has said that he will not play anywhere, he will not play the IPL as well. But he will still be there on the ground," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

The star T20 league has seen an icon like Sachin Tendulkar donning the role of batting mentor for Mumbai Indians and Chopra feels De Villiers could be roped in for a similar role by the Bangalore team management. "It has been a custom, if you see any franchise, that a player who plays from a franchise, after a while, he is sitting in their dugout as a mentor or batting coach or something or the other.

"Similarly, I feel either RCB would have already approached AB de Villiers or would be doing so and he will be seen in that dugout as a mentor or batting coach," he added.

De Villiers piled plenty of runs during his association with RCB, during which he also formed a lethal partnership with skipper Virat Kohli. With his 360-degree batting approach, de Villiers signed off as the second-highest run-scorer for RCB with 4491 runs, only behind skipper Kohli (6283 runs) in the list.

De Villiers himself had recently hinted about his return to the RCB, saying that he intends to take up a mentoring role in the future. "I still believe that I have a role to play in SA cricket and also over there in the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). I have no idea what will come next but I will take it one day at a time and see. I have been looking after and mentoring some youngsters with potential and ability for the last few years," he told TimesLive.com.za.

