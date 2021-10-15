'He will be sold for a very expensive price at the mega-auction': Sehwag names 26-year-old as his 'find' of IPL 2021

As expected, the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League has once again produced some eye-catching youngsters. Kartik Tyagi has bowled excellently for Rajasthan Royals and Avesh Khan has turned heads with his impressive fast bowling. Ruturaj Gaikwad, after missing the most part of last year's IPL has burned up the charts scoring over 600 runs in only his second IPL season and young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has given BCCI a potential left-arm seamer candidate to represent India in the near future.

However, the one youngster who has been pivotal for his team in going a long way in IPL 2021 has been Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders. From not playing a single game in the India leg to emerging as one of the top finds of the season, Iyer has taken the IPL by storm scoring 320 runs from nine matches at an average of 40 and strike-rate of 125.

Also Read | 'I told Shoaib Akhtar. Our team is solid. They'll easily beat you guys': Harbhajan ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 WC tie

Impressed by Iyer's batting exploits, former India batsman Virender Sehwag feels that the 26-year-old has been one of the main reasons behind KKR's terrific comeback in the second phase that saw them reach the final after struggling at the seventh position at the end of the India leg

"No doubt. He has been a great find of this tournament, because if someone has been instrumental in staging KKR’s comeback, it has been Iyer. The starts he has given KKR at the top, it has allowed the team to reach the final. Even against Delhi Capitals, he finished the match in the first 10 overs itself and from there onward, it was merely a formality," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Also Read | IPL 2021: David Warner shares photo in CSK jersey, deletes it later

Sehwag added that in KKR are looking to retain certain players for next year's mega-auction, Iyer should be at the top of their list. Irrespective whichever team he plays for going forward, Sehwag is confident that the franchise he is going to be end up representing after the mega-auction would have spent a lot on Iyer.

"The way he is batting, he can be the top contender if KKR are looking to retain some players. He may have come in this year for a cheaper price but heading into the mega auction, he will be sold for a very expensive price. So, I would like to believe that KKR would discuss that if they are to retain 2-3 Indians, Iyer can be one of them," Sehwag added.