'He will falter...': Star India batter's staggering take on Suryakumar debate for ODI World Cup team

Following the results in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia at home, a lot of questions are being raised on India's batting order and the possible line-up. The cynosure of that discussion has been on Suryakumar Yadav, who failed to make the most of the golden opportunity served to him as he returned with a forgettable streak of three straight dismissals for golden duck. Veterans and experts have hinted towards wanting Indian team management to think otherwise for the No.4 slot for the ODI World Cup. And amid the talk, a star India batter has made a staggering remark. Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav(PTI)

Suryakumar was never aprt of India's first-choice team in ODIs despite his exploits in T20Is, where he is the No.1 ranked batter. But Shreyas Iyer, who ahs long been India's designated No.4 in ODIs, incurred a back injury which ruled him out of the series, hence offering Suryakumar with a chance to make his case for the World Cup.

Unfortunately for the batter, he returned with three golden ducks - two off unplayable deliveries from Mitchell Starc in the first two matches and the third against Ashton Agar. Legendary cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar ridiculed him while Zaheer Khan hinted towards his removal from the World Cup plan, but Shikhar Dhawan, a senior batter in the Indian team, has jumped to Suryakumar's defense.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Dhawan pointed out that Suryakumar has been consistent in white-ball cricket and failures like those scores are certain in a career. He also backed the batter to bounce back strongly.

"Suryakumar Yadav has performed really well. He has consistently performed in the last couple of years. (He hasn’t done well) in a couple of series, which is very natural. If we talk about the Test match, the wickets are very different in a Test; that is the biggest challenge. When we played in India, there were turning tracks prepared because India had to win games. Things are not easy for batters, no matter how big he is and that is where experience come to use. So in case of a youngster, they will falter a couple of times before learning," he said.

