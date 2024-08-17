'He will have to follow the rules': Jay Shah's blunt message to Ishan Kishan as BCCI's act sparks India return hopes

India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, on Wednesday, was named among the 61 players for the upcoming round one of the 2024 Duleep Trophy. The move by BCCI's selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, sparked discussions on Ishan's possible return to the Indian squad with the domestic red-ball tournament, slated to be played between September 5 and 24 in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, likely to play a crucial role in the selection of the Indian Test team for the impending two-match series against Bangladesh at home. However, ahead of his return to domestic cricket, BCCI secretary Jay Shah sent a blunt message to Ishan. Ishan Kishan is all set to feature in 2024 Duleep Trophy

Ishan has not been part of the Indian squad since December 2023, when he took a mental-health break before the Test series in South Africa. He was later ignored from BCCI's central contract list in February after he did not pay heed to the board's mandate for all Indian players to make themselves available for the domestic season when not on national duty.

Ishan, who later turned up for IPL 2024 for Mumbai Indians, was not considered either for the T20 World Cup or any of the three white-ball series India played after the tournament. However, after being reportedly counselled by BCCI, Ishan not only made himself available for the impending domestic season, but the selectors also trusted his prowess yet again to name him for the Duleep Trophy, which could potentially see him return to the Indian squad for the Bangladesh series.

Ahead of the much-awaited return, Shah, speaking to Times of India sent a message to Ishan on possible India comeback, saying: “He will have to follow the rules. He will have to play domestic cricket.”

Ishan Kishan takes step one towards India return

The wicketkeeper-batter is currently in action in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, a domestic pre-season red-ball tournament, where he is leading the Jharkhand Cricket Association.

On Friday, on day 2 of Jharkhand's opening match against Madhya Pradesh, Ishan scored an 86-ball century, en route to a knock of 114, which helped his team surpass the opponent's first-innings total of 225. He scored back-to-back sixes to bring up his three-figure score on his first appearance in red-ball cricket since making his debut in the international format for India in July 2023 in the tour of West Indies. Overall, he clobbered nine sixes, which came in a space of just 39 balls.