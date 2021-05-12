'He'll chat with you for a couple of minutes': Easwaran names individual who keeps 'positivity intact' in dressing room

Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran was the only batsman who made it to the list of standby players announced by the BCCI, along with a 20-man Test squad, last week. The Indian contingent will fly to England to play the final of World Test Championship against New Zealand and the subsequent five-match Test series against the hosts in July-August.

This will be the second time for Abhimanyu that he will live in Team India’s bio-bubble. He had been there during the four home Tests against England earlier this year. The right-hand batsmen closely experienced the dynamics of the teams and observed that head coach Ravi Shastri is the person who keeps the morale up in his players.

During an interview with SportsKeeda, Abhimanyu said that the India head coach always makes sure that his players feel good and remain positive, even if the team loses.

“He kept the positivity intact in the dressing room. We lost the first Test and still when we came for practice the next day, he made sure everyone was feeling good and that positivity could be seen in everyone. He always keeps motivating the players, makes sure everybody stays positive,” Abhimanyu Easwaran was quoted as saying.

“Anyone who comes to the nets, he will just chat with you for a couple of minutes that motivates you a lot. So, for guys like us who were part of the Indian team for the first time, that really boosted our confidence,” he added.

Abhimanyu further spoke about the mindset of the team and recalled how Kohli & Co. bounced back after losing the first Chennai Test to England by 227 runs.

“The mindset of the Indian cricket team is pretty amazing at the moment. Because losing the first Test match against England at home was a big thing, everybody was little sad about it, there was anger in everybody because we lost at home. But everybody was trying to win the series and they were pretty confident they would do it,” Abhimanyu said.

“So that belief was there, and just to see that belief in all the players and the support staff was great to see and the way we played in the next three Test matches shows what makes a champion team – even if they lose the first Test, it doesn’t really matter, how they come back is more important,” he added.