Home / Cricket / 'He will revolutionise India's T20 cricket': Ex India cricketer heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav

'He will revolutionise India's T20 cricket': Ex India cricketer heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav

cricket
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 07:48 PM IST

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has lauded the star batter for his splendid performance in the T20 World Cup. He has predicted that Suryakumar will revolutionise Indian T20 cricket and Team India needs more multi-dimensional players like him.

India's Suryakumar Yadav has become the World No.1 batter in the format and also emerged as the top five run scorers in the T20 World Cup 2022.(AP)
India's Suryakumar Yadav has become the World No.1 batter in the format and also emerged as the top five run scorers in the T20 World Cup 2022.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

In just over a year since his debut, Suryakumar Yadav has become a vital cog in the Indian team for T20Is. The right-handed batter has become the World No.1 batter in the format and also emerged among the top five run scorers in the T20 World Cup 2022. He was the one who helped Team India post big totals on several occasions. With fearsome strike rate of 179.08, he is one of the most destructive batters in T20Is and that too at an impressive average of 41.42.

Suryakumar has become the poster boy of fearless T20 cricket in India and the 32-year old has exponentially increased his fan base with his exploits on the cricket field. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has lauded the star batter for his splendid performance in the T20 World Cup. He has predicted that Suryakumar will revolutionise Indian T20 cricket and Team India needs more multi-dimensional players like him.

ALSO READ: 'Sachin Tendulkar was a few miles ahead of me, I wanted to be at par with him': Brian Lara on HTLS 2022

“Suryakumar Yadav is a player who will revolutionize Indian T20 cricket. You will have to find more multi-dimensional players like him, just like the England team, which is filled with all-rounders till No. 9 or No. 10,” said Bangar on Star Sports.

“Players who can target both sides of the wickets with their shots, can play the switch hit, reverse sweep and find unconventional pockets. I feel such players will get more encouragement. The number of options he has, he plays all types of shots. He is an inspiration, and you will get to see more players who play like that going ahead,” added the former India cricketer.

Heaping praise on Suryakumar for his evolution as a batter, Bangar called him an all-round batter.

“He has become a totally all-round batter. There was a time when Suryakumar Yadav was known for playing only shots over fine leg. Now his range has increased, his stature has increased,” said the 50-year old.

“The special thing is that in pressure situations, whether it is Australian or English conditions, which are considered the most difficult for batting, he has gone there and on his first tour itself, he has left his impact,” Bangar concluded.

Suryakumar is in the race to be awarded the player of the tournament award in the T20 World Cup. He scored 239 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 59.75, which also included three half centuries.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sanjay bangar suryakumar yadav t20 world cup india cricket team + 2 more
sanjay bangar suryakumar yadav t20 world cup india cricket team + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out