'He won't be able to fetch big money at auction': Sehwag names 3 players MI should retain, leaves out star all-rounder

For Mumbai Indians fans, the IPL 2021 could have been the last season of seeing their favourite cricketers playing together. The star studded XI featuring Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah have formed the crux of MI's XI but with a mega-auction lined up ahead of the next edition of the IPL, a few of them could be going their different ways.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exact rules of the IPL mega auction are yet to be announced, but the belief is that each franchise would be allowed to retain up to a total of three players. If that is indeed the case, former India batsman Virender Sehwag is clear about the three names he feels the franchise will retain. While captain Rohit Sharma, youngster Ishan Kishan and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are Sehwag's picks, the former opener found no place for a star India all-rounder who has been a staple of the franchise since 2015.

Also Read | The IPL trends: Virat Kohli confidence dip, home players over imported talent

"I think I would retain Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Ishan seems to be in it for the long haul, age is on his side so he can serve you better. If Hardik Pandya doesn't bowl, I don't think he would be able to fetch big money at the auction because due to his injury concerns, everyone would think twice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Dhoni’s CSK loom large, but DC, with Pant as skipper, too look solid

Sehwag's reservations about MI retaining Hardik has to do with the fact that the all-rounder is still not back to bowling full time, something which may actually never happen due to the 27-year-old's back issues. Since undergoing a back surgery, Hardik has bowled very sporadically. MI however, refrained from using Hardik as a bowler, which Sehwag feels may not work in the all-rounder's favour, and that is why Ishan over Hardik makes more sense, India's first-ever triple-centurion in Test reckons.

"Will he bowl or not? If he can declare himself fit and start bowling then teams can buy him at the auction. The kind of performance Ishan Kishan has dished out today, expect many more from him in time to come because is a top order batsman, unlike Hardik Pandya who bats lower," Sehwag added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}