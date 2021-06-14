‘He won't go to a player & say do this or that’: India youngster lauds Rahul Dravid’s coaching technique

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid will soon be coaching a second-string Indian team that will travel to Sri Lanka to play limited-overs bilateral series against the hosts. While the fans are eager to see him as Team India coach, he has been praised by one of his disciples from the Under-19 India side that won the World Cup in 2019.

Opener Shubman Gill has heaped praise on Rahul Dravid for his way of grooming cricketers. The youngster revealed that the former Indian skipper helps players with tactical tips rather than altering their techniques.

While speaking on The Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel, Gill revealed that Dravid helps a cricketer to be ‘mentally tougher’ so that he can deal with crunch situations with ease.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja slams unbeaten fifty, BCCI shares Day 3 clip of intra-squad game - WATCH

“He's a kind of a coach who doesn't like to tweak much with players' [techniques]. He won't go to a player and say 'improve this in your technique' or do this or that. He focuses more on the mental and tactical aspects, how you can approach your game, how you can be mentally tougher in a tough situation,” Gill said.

“People would think that because he was so technically solid he would be telling them a lot of technical stuff but he works more on the tactical aspect and the mindset of the players,” he added.

Gill is currently in Southampton with the Indian team that is scheduled to play New Zealand in the much-awaited World Test Championship Final, which kicks off on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl. The right-hand batsman has put his case for the selection in the playing XI with a polished 85 during the Indian team's intra-squad match simulation over the last two days.

ALSO READ | 'Concussion with some memory loss but...': Du Plessis gives major update on his health after collision during PSL game

Shubman Gill, along with other youngsters, getting into the rhythm augur well for the Indians who are expected to play another short intra-squad simulation game in the coming days.