'Concussion with some memory loss but...': Du Plessis gives major update on his health after collision during PSL game

South African batsman Faf du Plessis has given a major update on his health on social media. He informed that he is recovering well from the concussion he sustained during the Pakistan Super League game against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

Du Plessis had collided with Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain while trying to save a boundary in their 61-run defeat to Peshawar in Abu Dhabi. He fell on the ground as his head hit Hasnain’s knee while the Gladiators physio attended him before he got up and was taken to hospital.

The Proteas cricketer took to Twitter on Sunday and thanked his fans for their endless support.

“Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love,” tweeted du Plessis.

Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love. ❤️ — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) June 13, 2021

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja slams unbeaten fifty, BCCI shares Day 3 clip of intra-squad game - WATCH

Opener Saim Ayub replaced du Plessis as a concussion substitute. The Gladiators also had to use a concussion substitute in their previous match when West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was hit on his helmet by a Mohammad Musa bouncer in the match against Islamabad United.

Russell was checked over by a physio and was allowed to bat on but was out in the very next ball. He was taken to hospital, with Naseem Shah playing as a concussion substitute.

Quetta will play Lahore Qalandars in their next match on Tuesday.