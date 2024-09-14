Cardiff [UK], : Australian opener Travis Head continued his scorching run of form in the shortest format of the game, passing former skipper Aaron Finch to have smashed most sixes in a calendar year for his country in T20Is. Head surpasses Finch, hits most T20I sixes by an Australian in a calendar year

Head reached this record during the second T20I match between arch-rivals England and Australia at Cardiff.

After a half-century in the first T20I, Head continued on his momentum, playing a fine cameo of 31 in just 14 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 221.43.

Now this year, Head has smashed 33 sixes in T20Is, the most by an Australian during a calendar year, surpassing Finch's tally of 31 sixes in 2018.

This year in 15 T20Is, Head has scored 539 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 178.47, with four half-centuries and a best score of 80.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Openers Matthew Short and Head had a 52-run opening partnership.

Later on, while Australia could not stitch big stands, fine knocks from Jake Fraser McGurk and Josh Inglis and a cameo from Aaron Hardie took Australia to 193/6 in their 20 overs.

Brydon Carse and Liam Livingstone were the top bowlers for England.

In the run-chase of 194, skipper Phil Salt batted with the right intent, though his side lost some early wickets, struggling at 79/3. A 90-run partnership between Livingstone and Jacob Bethell helped England secure a three-wicket win with an over to spare.

Livingstone secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show.

