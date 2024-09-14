Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Head surpasses Finch, hits most T20I sixes by an Australian in a calendar year

ANI |
Sep 14, 2024 06:35 PM IST

Australian opener Travis Head continued his scorching run of form in the shortest format of the game, passing former skipper Aaron Finch to have smashed most sixes in a calendar year for his country in T20Is

Cardiff [UK], : Australian opener Travis Head continued his scorching run of form in the shortest format of the game, passing former skipper Aaron Finch to have smashed most sixes in a calendar year for his country in T20Is.

Head surpasses Finch, hits most T20I sixes by an Australian in a calendar year
Head surpasses Finch, hits most T20I sixes by an Australian in a calendar year

Head reached this record during the second T20I match between arch-rivals England and Australia at Cardiff.

After a half-century in the first T20I, Head continued on his momentum, playing a fine cameo of 31 in just 14 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 221.43.

Now this year, Head has smashed 33 sixes in T20Is, the most by an Australian during a calendar year, surpassing Finch's tally of 31 sixes in 2018.

This year in 15 T20Is, Head has scored 539 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 178.47, with four half-centuries and a best score of 80.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Openers Matthew Short and Head had a 52-run opening partnership.

Later on, while Australia could not stitch big stands, fine knocks from Jake Fraser McGurk and Josh Inglis and a cameo from Aaron Hardie took Australia to 193/6 in their 20 overs.

Brydon Carse and Liam Livingstone were the top bowlers for England.

In the run-chase of 194, skipper Phil Salt batted with the right intent, though his side lost some early wickets, struggling at 79/3. A 90-run partnership between Livingstone and Jacob Bethell helped England secure a three-wicket win with an over to spare.

Livingstone secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On