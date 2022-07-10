'Heart cried for Hooda. He's consistently done well': Ex-India player reacts to Kohli replacing in-form batter

Deepak Hooda has been a man in form in recent T20Is, scoring a century in the second T20I against Ireland, only the fourth Indian batsman to do so, and supplementing it with an explosive performance in the first match of three three-match series against England. Also Read | 'Virat has become a liability now. Either he needs to give up his place or...': Ex-Pakistan star calls for Kohli axe

However, with the return of the more senior members of the team after the rescheduled Test match, Hooda was dropped from the lineup to make space for Virat Kohli — a decision which didn’t pay off in the short-term, with Kohli dismissed after only scoring one run.

Hooda should consider himself mightily unfortunate not to get more game time, given the rich vein of run-scoring he finds himself in. Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra agreed and took to his YouTube channel to analyze the second T20I played at Edgbaston. India did come out comfortable winners, but Hooda certainly would have wished to be a part of that team.

“There were four changes in the team. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant - if both of them have to come in, who will go out, it was a big question. Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda were shown the way out. The heart cried for Hooda slightly because he has consistently done well," said Chopra.

Hooda certainly placed himself firmly on the radar for selection with strong seasons at Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. The century against Ireland, full of powerful shots and well-timed strokeplay, pushed his case even further forward. It is difficult to imagine that Hooda won’t be seen as a reliable batter in future India teams, and Chopra agrees.

“I am sure his (Hooda's) name is there in the ODI series against West Indies, so he will play there but it is not possible to not feel for him,” said Chopra.

India will be touring the West Indies without several of their senior players, a good opportunity for Hooda to try and cement a spot on the plane for Australia and this year’s World Cup. However, with the quality of batters vying for spots in the middle order, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Pant, and Hooda himself, these players must ensure they make the most of their few opportunities.

India are preparing to play the third and final T20I of the series at Nottingham on Sunday, aiming at a famous clean-sweep victory over their hosts. Following this, they will travel to London to kick off their three-match ODI series on Tuesday, July 12.

