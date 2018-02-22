Heinrich Klaasen brushes aside suggestion that he poses a threat to Quinton de Kock

Heinrich Klaasen has been the only bright spot for South Africa In these limited overs games vs India. The wicketkeeper-batsman has helped the Proteas to win the only two matches they have managed to pull off in eight limited overs games. (IND v SA 2nd T20 report)

After starring in the Pink ODI at Wanderers earlier this month, Klaasen thrashed the Indian cricket team bowlers on Wednesday in the second T20 to keep the hosts alive in the series. (Highlights) (Full scorecard)

With these knocks, there will certainly be talks of him making it to the squad. And if he gets into the playing XI, it could be in place of regular wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock.

However, Klaasen brushed all such suggestions aside.

Asked if De Kock needs to get worried, Klaasen said, “No, not at all. I think he is a world-class player. Especially top of the order. I don’t think he has anything to worry about yet. If you look at Quinny, AB and Faf and with Temba coming back as well. They are world class players.

“So, in some sort, to put my name in that list is good. It is definitely a very important stage of my career – putting myself on the map or in this setup. But if this is my last game, the weekend one, so be it, I am happy with it. My dream is fulfilled,” he added.

Klaasen says the threat of rain allowed his team to keep up with the run rate.

“I think the way we actually batted tonight, it’s a good way to chase a total. Keep up with the rate, keep up with Duckworth-Lewis. That just gave us small targets. When to go, when not to go. Maybe something to think about going forward.”

Klaasen says that they always had one eye on the Duckworth-Lewis target and they went about the target accordingly.

“I think credit must go to the umpires for keeping us out on the field. At some stage it actually drizzled quite hard. The first five or six overs, we actually tried to keep up with Duckworth-Lewis. Luckily on the fifth or the sixth over, the drizzle stopped. I said to JP, we can now actually stay one boundary under the DL target, and it worked out.”

His onslaught on Yuzvendra Chahal was the most stunning part of the game. Leg-spinner Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav had been the main reason behind the series win over South Africa. Klaasen says that he always fancies taking on the leg-spinners.

“I fancy him (Chahal) quite a lot. When I was in amateur cricket and had started my career, there were a couple of quality leggies. I faced Shaun von Berg at the Titans a lot as well. We always made a joke that I need to finish the other leggie’s career so he can go up… sometimes it works. Tonight it worked perfectly. I just tried to cash in as much as possible.”

“It (the onslaught on Chahal) wasn’t planned. But the way the seamers bowled, the cutters, they’ve got very, very good skills as I have said before, I just fancied my chances more against the leggie, had more options against him, so when I got the first two boundaries, I thought this is the over I got to target. Maybe if I can get 20-odd in this over.”

Klaasen said that the rain and the subsequent dew allowed the wicket to get a bit quicker and that is why the ball was coming on to the bat quite easily.

“I think dew plays a part. Rain actually caused the wicket to juice up a bit like the old SuperSport Park. It is just true bounce and nice pace on the bat and you if you get bat on the ball, the ball seems to fly quite a fair bit.”