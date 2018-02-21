Full cricket score, India vs South Africa, 2nd T20, Centurion: SA win by six wickets

India beat South Africa by six wickets in Centurion to level the three-match T20 series 1-1. After being asked to bat, the visitors rode on fifties from Manish Pandey (79*) and MS Dhoni (52*) to post 188/4. In reply, South Africa lost their openers cheaply but blistering knocks from JP Duminy (64*) and wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klassen (69) guided them home with eight balls to spare. The third and final match of the series will take place in Cape Town on Saturday (February 24). Follow full cricket score of India vs South Africa, 2nd T20, Centurion here (HIGHLIGHTS | STREAMING INFO)

