India vs South Africa, 2nd T20, full cricket score: Klassen, Duminy outclass IND, SA stay alive

Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni blasted fifties to boost India to 188/4. However, Heinrich Klassen and JP Duminy were in splendid touch as their fifties helped South Africa beat India by six wickets in the Centurion Twenty20 International to stay alive in the series. Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets but Yuzvendra Chahal finished with 0/64, the worst figures by an Indian in this format. The final match of the tour will be played in Cape Town on Saturday. Get full cricket score of the second Twenty20 International between India and South Africa from Supersport Park, Centurion here. (SCORECARD) (2nd T20 STREAMING)

1:15 AM IST: That is all we have from here. Join us for the decider in Cape Town on Saturday.

1:10 AM IST: JP Duminy: At the toss we spoke about this being a S/F. Way we started with the ball was exceptional. They gained momentum with the last five overs but our batsmen showed composure. Pretty easy win in the end. We tried our utmost to keep with the DLS system. In the end, it worked in our favour because it gave us the freedom. It was raining a bit in our bowling innings as well.

1:06 AM IST: Heinrich Klassen, Man of the Match: Pretty special, especially at my home ground. It’s what you dream of as a young kid. Didn’t get such a surface last season with the Titans franchise. You’ve got to put the bowler under pressure

1:02 AM IST: Virat Kohli: Manish and MS were outstanding to get to 190. I thought that was a winning total. But the constant drizzle made it difficult from the 12th over onwards. Credit to the SA batsmen. Klaasen and Duminy really batted well. They were very positive.

12:53 AM IST: Two big sixes off Unadkat and Duminy has kept South Africa alive in the series with a six-wicket win in Centurion. Splendid effort from South Africa and the tour will end with a series decider in Cape Town on Saturday.

12:48 AM IST: A lucky boundary, courtesy an inside edge to the fine leg fence gives Duminy his 10th fifty in T20Is. Fantastic effort from the skipper and South Africa are closing in.

12:35 AM IST: Dropped! Chahal fails to latch on to a return catch by Behardien. He ends with figures of 4-0-64-0, which is the worst by an Indian bowler in Twenty20 Internationals.

12:30 AM IST: WICKET! South Africa are stumbling. Short ball on leg stump, David Miller top-edges the pull and is taken at fine leg. David Miller c Shardul Thakuar b Hardik Pandya 5 (6).

12:22 AM IST: WICKET! Unadkat gets a vital wicket. The slow short off-cutter, Klassen looks to go over mid wicket but the ball straightens and the leading edge is taken by Dhoni. Klassen c Dhoni b Unadkat 69 (30).

12:18 AM IST: Duminy ends the over in style by walloping a six to deep mid wicket. 23 runs in Chahal’s third over and he currently has figures of 3-0-51-0.

12:16 AM IST: Klassen continues to show his class. He hammers Chahal for two sixes and employs the reverse sweep for a boundary again. India are feeling the pinch now.

12:12 AM IST: Maiden fifty from Klassen and this knock has put the Proteas on course. Can they hold their nerve?

12:07 AM IST: Brilliant batting from Klassen as he blasts an inside-out six over deep extra cover and he reverse sweeps a six to third man off Chahal. He is keeping South Africa in the game.

11:59 PM IST: Klassen finds the boundary by swatting Hardik Pandya to the deep mid wicket fence. Can South Africa pull it off? They are still ahead of the DLS score.

11:53 PM IST: Klassen blasts his third six and South Africa are now ahead of the DLS score. If play is called off and they don’t come back on, South Africa will be declared the winners.

11:49 PM IST: Pandya concedes seven runs in his first over. South Africa are trailing by three runs.

11:44 PM IST: Two sixes from Heinrich Klassen off Jaydev Unadkat. However, South Africa are still behind the DLS score by five runs after the end of the sixth over.

11:39 PM IST: WICKET! Slow, length ball on off stump, Hendricks looks to hoick it over deep mid wicket but holes out to Hardik Pandya. The rain is getting heavier. At the end of the fifth over, South Africa needed 42 according to DLS method.

11:31 PM IST: WICKET! And he strikes. Superb ball from Unadkat. Short cutter and it holds up on the deck, it darts away and JJ Smuts gets a healthy leading edge that is taken by Raina running from cover. JJ Smuts c Raina b Unadkat 2 (9).

11:30 PM IST: Bad start for Jaydev Unadkat as he starts his first over by giving away two consecutive boundaries. The left-armer had made his Test debut at this very venue in 2010.

11:27 PM IST: Reeza Hendricks blasts two fours off Bhuvneshwar, one through backward point and another over mid on. South Africa need a lot more.

11:23 PM IST: Good start from Shardul Thakur as well. He is bowling some good variations.

11:19 PM IST: Great start for Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he concedes just one run in his first over. South Africa need a fast start.

11:05 PM IST: MS Dhoni notches up his 2nd T20I fifty off just 27 balls. It has been sublime from Dhoni, who has shown that the finisher is not finished. India end on 188/4 after 20 overs.

10:58 PM IST: Dhoni nears his fifty with a brilliant top-edged pull over deep mid wicket. Can India reach close to 190?

10:53 PM IST: 11 runs in Junior Dala’s last over. He ends with figures of 4-1-28-2. Pandey is nearing a ton.

10:48 PM IST: The partnership between Dhoni and Pandey has gone past 50. India are nearing 150 and with three overs remaining, India are in a good position to reach 180.

10:45 PM IST: Things falling apart for South Africa. A wild throw from Chris Morris fetches four overthrows while Dhoni finds the boundary at third man.

10:39 PM IST: 2nd fifty for Manish Pandey in Twenty20s. Dhoni is also playing a good cameo. Can India go past 180?

10:30 PM IST: Pandey nears his fifty with a couple of fours off Junior Dala. Dhoni warms up by dancing down the track and smashing a big six off JJ Smuts over long off.

10:21 PM IST: WICKET! Good stuff from Andile Phehlukwayo. Full and slow ball on middle stump, Raina shuffles across and looks to swing across the line but misses it, that would have clipped off stump. Suresh Raina LBW Andile Phehlukwayo 30 (24).

10:15 PM IST: Manish Pandey joins in the fun now. Short ball from Tabraiz Shamsi and Pandey pulls it to deep mid wicket, the fourth and fifth ball are dispatched over deep mid wicket for two big sixes.

10:06 PM IST: Raina now holds the key for India. With Kohli failing, the middle order, which is often considered the weak under-belly, now needs to step up.

09:58 PM IST: WICKET! That is massive. Junior Dala has gotten the big fish. Short ball close to the off stump and the delivery straightens, it climbs up sharply as Kohli pokes at it, the ball hits the glove and the catch is taken. Virat Kohli c Klassen b Dala 1 (5).

09:53 PM IST: WICKET! Welcome strike this for South Africa. Full toss from Duminy and Dhawan thumps it straight to Farhaan Behardien who is positioned on the circle at mid on. Shikhar Dhawan c Behardien b Duminy 24 (14).

09:50 PM IST: Now Raina joins in the fun. Not a good start for Dane Paterson. Raina slams a boundary to deep mid wicket, square third man and ends the over with a glance to fine leg.

09:46 PM IST: 4,6,4,6! Shikhar Dhawan on fire. Takes full toll of the short ball and pulls it on to the grass banks at fine leg. India are recovering well.

09:40 PM IST: Edged but safe! Full and wide ball from Dala outside off, Raina stabs at the delivery and the edge flies wide of second slip for a streaky boundary to third man.

09:37 PM IST: WICKET! This time it is plumb. Great start from Junior Dala. Fullish ball and it straightens on middle and off, Rohit is squared up and gets hit on the back pad. He does not review. Rohit Sharma LBW Junior Dala 0 (1).

09:35 PM IST: Maiden over from Chris Morris. Great line and length but South Africa will be disappointed that they could not get Dhawan’s wicket.

09:32 PM IST: What a start from Chris Morris. Good length ball and it nips back in sharply, Dhawan is hit on the back pad and Morris does not look back, the umpire raises the finger but Dhawan reviews. Big inside edge and he survives. Drama first up at Centurion.

9:28 PM IST: Right, we are all set to start. The South African players rush to the field followed by the two Indian openers.

09:19 PM IST: There are some rough patches on this deck and this could assist the spinners. With overcast conditions, the pacers could get some swing.

09:15 PM IST: Bumrah apparently has some abdominal stiffness and that is why he will not play in the Centurion match.

09:07 PM IST: Here are the playing XIs of both sides

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: JJ Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi

09:03 PM IST: South Africa win the toss and they have chosen to bowl. Smart move in overcast conditions. They are unchanged. For India, Jasprit Bumrah is out and Shardul Thakur comes in.

08:57 PM IST: With the weather being so unreliable, team that wins the toss could bowl first. Chasing on this Centurion deck could get easier.

08:50 PM IST: Virat Kohli is on the cusp of something unique as he needs another 130 runs to complete 1000 runs on the entire tour. Truly stupendous.

08:41 PM IST: The latest news from the venue is that the dark clouds are clearing up and according to the weather reports, there should be no further delay with respect to the rain. Let’s hope it remains.

08:34 PM IST: A warm welcome to the second Twenty20 International between India and South Africa from Centurion Park. The women’s match was called off due to rain. However, it is currently not raining and the covers are coming off. Play will start on time.

Shikhar Dhawan was the star in the first Twenty20 International while Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul across all formats. However, rain is expected to affect the game in Supersport Park, with the women’s match between India and South Africa being called off. For South Africa, this continues their woeful run in limited-overs game against India after suffering a huge loss in the ODIs.

India have a 7-4 head-to-head advantage against the Proteas and have lost only one Twenty20 International against the hosts in South Africa.