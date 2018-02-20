India vs South Africa, 2nd T20, Centurion: Where to get live streaming, full cricket score

Live streaming of India vs South Africa, 2nd T20, Centurion was available online. Fifties from JP Duminy and Heinrich Klaasen helped South Africa defeat India by six wickets in Centurion to level the three-match T20 series 1-1. (INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA FULL COVERAGE) (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORES)

India won the first T20 in Johannesburg by 28 runs and a win on Wednesday will see them wrap up another series win on the tour.

A 1-2 loss in the Tests, followed by a comprehensive 5-1 ODI triumph has made for quite a roller-coaster tour so far and the visitors would be aiming for a happy end to the long sojourn with a T20 victory.

Where to get live streaming of India vs South Africa, 2nd T20, Centurion?

In India, you can go to www.sonyliv.com for the live streaming of India vs South Africa, 2nd T20, Centurion. It is a digital platform of host broadcasters SONY.

Follow this URL to tap into live streaming of all India vs South Africa games:

http://www.sonyliv.com/listing/all_cricket_sports

In UK, you can see live streaming of India vs South Africa, 2nd T20, Centurion on SKY SPORTS. Follow this URL:

http://www.skysports.com/live-scores/cricket/south-africa-v-india/19731

Where to get live TV coverage of India vs South Africa, 2nd T20, Centurion?

SONY Liv will broadcast live the India vs South Africa, 2nd T20, Centurion, on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD. There will be both English and Hindi feeds.

Where to get live cricket score India vs South Africa, 2nd T20, Centurion?

