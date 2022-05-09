'He'll become superhero for Mumbai Indians if...': Ex-India stars lavish huge praise on 19-year-old 'unbelievable' star

Five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians are currently at the bottom of the table with eight losses and two wins. Rohit Sharma's side has notched up two consecutive wins after eighth losses but it has no chance of achieving a top-four finish. The most successful IPL franchise in terms of titles won, Mumbai can only get to a maximum of 12 points, which won't be enough for a spot in this year's playoffs. (Follow IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Mumbai look to cap off their hugely disappointing campaigns on a positive note, former India stars Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan have identified "unbelievable" talent that the franchise has produced this season. Harbhajan heaped huge praise on Tilak Varma and Dewald Brewis, saying the young pair will go on to don the Mumbai jersey for the next ten years.

Also Read | 'How many chances would you give to him? He's just not been scoring': Ex-KKR opener names Kieron Pollard's replacement

"Verma and Brevis are like investments for the Mumbai Indians. The team has invested correctly in these young talents and will reap the benefits for many years," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

"Brevis and Tilak have shown glimpses of their talents and they are going to don the MI jersey for the next 10 years. We have witnessed some unbelievable talents in this competition and the confidence which these youngsters are showing is simply outstanding," he further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Irfan also singled out Varma, who has amassed 328 runs in 10 innings at an average of 41. The middle-order player from Hyderabad was snapped up by Mumbai for ₹1.70 crores in the February auction. Irfan said Varma is worth gold in cricket and predicted he will become a 'superhero' for Mumbai if he continues to deliver for the next ten years.

"Whenever a youngster does well, he starts believing that he belongs here and once he gets the confidence he looks to cement his position in the team. We are seeing the same with Tilak Varma. He's a talented left-hand middle-order batsman, who is worth gold in cricket," Pathan said.

"Every team looks to have a left-hander because he plays spin at ease, they have that natural ability to handle those angles from leg-spinners and left-arm spinners. This young hero will become a superhero for MI if he continues to play like this. He'll play for the franchise for the next ten years," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON