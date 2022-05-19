'He'll break Akhtar's fastest delivery record': Ex-SRH player says Umran deserves to be fast-tracked into Indian team

Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster Umran Malik is being backed for a place in the Indian team after making waves in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The tearaway quick has kept the speed gun busy with his ability to touch the 150 kph mark on a consistent basis. The 22-year-old bowler has so far taken 21 wickets, with best figures of 5/25 and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Umran, who was picked up by Hyderabad last season as a Covid replacement for T Natarajan, has risen through the ranks to become a crucial part of his IPL team's bowling attack. At present, he also has bowled the fastest ball of the season at 154 kph (95.6 mph).

The speed demon has been backed by former cricketers and pundits to scale new heights in international cricket. India cricketer Parvez Rasool has also showered praise on Umran, saying the Jammu quick has the ability to break former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar's fastest delivery record. Rasool further said Umran deserves to be fast-tracked into the Indian team across all formats.

"The way Umran is bowling in the IPL, I think he will break Akhtar's fastest delivery's record very soon. Umran is an amazing talent. He is performing well in the IPL and it's a great sign for Indian cricket that these kinds of talents are coming and doing well," Rasool said on News24 Sports.

Rasool, who had become the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play for the IPL, spoke about Umran's journey and hailed him as the "future of Indian cricket."

"I think he played very few games of junior cricket in Under-17 or Under-19. After that, he played Ranji. He has so much talent that everybody is talking about him. In the IPL he is doing well and I think he is the future for Indian cricket," Rasool further said.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers coach Tom Moody also backed Umran to don the India jersey in the near future. But Moody said the youngster is currently on a steep learning curve.

"Umran is still on a learning curve, he has bowled exceptionally well in this IPL. He had his moments," said Moody after Hyderabad's three-run win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday night.

"Like any young player who burst on the scene...you need to be measured in your approach. It's a big step up when you are in international cricket. There is no doubt that he will take that path in time, whether that time is in months or more."

