'He's close to 6'4, will get decent bounce': Ponting tells Gambhir to roll the dice on debutant for 1st Test vs England

Ajit Agarkar, BCCI's chief selector, announced Team India's squad for the next month's Test tour of England last week, which saw a few fresh faces. One of them was Arshdeep Singh, who has been a regular for India in the white-ball formats; the left-arm pacer has been a mainstay in the side's T20I setup since 2022, and also made his place in the ODI lineup last year. Following his impressive performances in both, home and overseas conditions, Arshdeep has won the team management's faith for a call-up in the longest format. Ricky Ponting told the Indian team management to field a debutant for the 1st Test(PTI)

In Arshdeep, India have a sole left-arm pacer in the attack which features the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep, with Shardul Thakur also being picked. However, according to Ricky Ponting – who also works with Arshdeep as Punjab Kings' head coach – Arshdeep should be given the nod for a spot in the playing XI in the very first Test of the series, which starts June 20.

“I would actually have him in their Test team at the start. He's very skilful,” Ponting told The ICC Review.

“I think the Dukes ball will help him in the UK as well. And I just think to have that point of difference, having a left-armer in your team, I think will be something that, if India don't do it, then it'll be a bit of a surprise to me.”

Arshdeep played for Kent in the County Championships in 2023, and Ponting stated that the experience will help the left-armer.

“He's played county cricket and he knows the conditions there as well,” Ponting noted.

“Arshdeep is close to six-foot-four, so he's going to get decent bounce...as we know in England the ball still swings when it is 30, 40 or 50 overs old.

“To have someone that's got that swing bowling ability and a left-armer I think is something that the Indian team should definitely look out for on that tour.”

Applause for Arshdeep

Ponting also revealed that the first act during the team meeting following the India squad selection was to applaud Arshdeep for his selection.

“As soon as the squad was announced the other day, the Test squad, the first thing I did in our team meeting was to make sure that I acknowledged that Arshdeep had been picked in front of everybody and just congratulated him in front of everybody.

“I think it's well deserved. I think he’ll bowl well in England as well,” said Ponting.