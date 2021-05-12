'He's giving you wickets consistently': MSK Prasad says young India pacer is 'far ahead' of other fast bowlers

India's 20-man squad for the tour of England did not pack many surprises. Contrary to reports of a 'jumbo squad' being announced, which would have featured a lot of fringe players, the BCCI stuck to an expected and dependable lot, along with four stand-by players in Avesh Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna and Arzan Nagaswalla. The batting will comprise Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and the four openers in Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul.

The squad also saw the return of the injured trio of Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari, who due to their injuries during the Australia tour, did not feature in India's home Test series against England. With Shami returning, India's pace attack looks formidable as he joins Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj in the pace unit.

As far as which pacers will India stick to remains to be seen, but given what MSK Prasad, the former BCCI chief selector has to say, one name that will surely feature is that of Siraj, who has impressed early on in his career. So impressed is Prasad with the 27-year-old that he feels Siraj has overtaken other young pacers by some distance in such a short span of time.

"Today, Siraj has overtaken all these guys, he's giving you wickets consistently on both Indian and Australian soil. So I am sure Siraj is far ahead now. Better to invest in them thinking about the future also, nothing better for a fast bowler than to bowl in English conditions," Prasad told SportsKeeda in an interview.

Siraj made his Test debut for India during the second Test of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he picked up 2/40 and 3/37 in the two innings. At the SCG in the third Test, Siraj picked up just two wickets, before claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in final match of the series at the Gabba in Brisbane. He played two Tests against England at home, taking three wickets.