Indian captain Virat Kohli, former Australian captain Steve Waugh
Indian captain Virat Kohli, former Australian captain Steve Waugh(HT Collage)
cricket

‘He's like the modern-day hero’: Steve Waugh hails Kohli for changing the mindset of Team India

In the latest documentary ‘Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh in India’, the former Australian captain said that Kohli is like a ‘modern-day hero’ who has changed the mindset of the entire team.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:45 PM IST

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh has lauded Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his ‘new attitude’ that has changed the face of the Indian cricket team. Waugh feels that Kohli has instilled the belief in his teammates the habit of taking on every hurdle and then getting over it rather than being intimidated by the opposition.

Waugh made these comments on his latest documentary ‘Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh in India’ which covers the essence and undying love for the game in India. The 1999 World Cup-winning captain said that Kohli is like a ‘modern-day hero’ who has changed the mindset of the entire team.

“What they love about Kohli is that it's like the new attitude of India, get stuck in, don't be intimidated. Take everything on and anything is achievable and possible. But he's like the modern-day hero,” said Waugh in the documentary on discovery.

ALSO READ | ‘Hopefully, it'll be a pitch that’ll play a lot better’: Gavaskar doesn’t expect much changes in the pitch for 4th Test

Waugh said he was always fascinated by how the people in India celebrated cricket.

“Capturing Cricket is especially very near to my heart as it covers two of my passions i.e. cricket and photography. Since, my first visit to India in 1986, I was always fascinated by how the locals celebrated the sport of cricket,” he said.

According to Waugh, his recent trip to places like the stadium in Dharamshala and Oval Maidan in Mumbai gave him Memories of a lifetime.

“My recent journey visiting Taj Mahal, Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Maharajah Lakshmi Vilas Palace, HPCA Stadium, Oval Maidan, as well as locations around Delhi and Kolkata, gave me stories and lifetime memories,” he said.

“I am positive that when the fans in India watch the documentary, they will be able to feel the very emotion of the journey,” he added.

The documentary captures the very essence and undying love for the game in India through the lens of Waugh and is brought by discovery.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli & co. take to nets ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad - WATCH

The documentary narrated by Harsha Bhogle, directed by Nel Minchin and written by Mithila Gupta, also features additional interviews by legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, alongside former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist and former Australian women's captain Lisa Sthalekar.

(With PTI Inputs)

