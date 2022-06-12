'He's most exciting prospect I've seen in last 10 years. He will play for long time': Vengsarkar on 22-year-old IND star

The only player who has been most-talked about since the squad announcement for the five-match T20I series against South Africa has been a 22-year-old star who had taken IPL 2022 by storm with his searing pace and wicket-taking abilities. And India batting legend Dilip Vengsarkar feels that the youngster has done enough to earn his place in the playing XI during the ongoing series at home.

Umran Malik garnered immense praise from legends of the sport and veteran cricketers following an impressive campaign in IPL 2022 where he had broken the record for the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler in the tournament history. He also picked 24 wickets for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season at 22.50.

However, the youngster was rested for the series opener earlier this week in New Delhi where the Indian bowling attack were smashed all around the park as South Africa scripted their highest successful run chase in T20I history with five balls to spare.

Speaking to Khaleej Times ahead of the start of the second T20I against South Africa, the former Chairman of selectors opined that Umran is all set to make his debut for India after having proven his worth during his IPL 2022 run.

“Everybody has a different outlook on the game. But I feel he deserves to play after showing that kind of speed and accuracy in the IPL. Also when you are playing (international cricket) at home, that’s the right time to test somebody like him,” Vengsarkar said.

“He is one of the most exciting prospects I have seen in the last 10 years. I hope he does well because he looks very fit, and he has that aggression of fast bowler. He has got pace and accuracy. I think he should be able to play for India for a long time.”

