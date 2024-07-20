'He's playing for a state with no proper structure': Mhambrey spills harsh reality on Umran Malik's untimely India exit

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has pointed out why Umran Malik failed to make it big at international cricket thus far, despite his rapid pace. Umran grabbed attention during IPL 2022, when he troubled the opposition batters with his pace and was elevated to the Indian team quickly, but he failed to replicate his performance. He continued to bowl with the express pace but lacked maturity, as it didn't work out well for him in the Indian colours, and everything just went downhill for him. His franchise also lost confidence in him as he played just 1 match in this year of IPL. Umran Malik has failed to cement his place in the Indian team.(PTI)

Umran's poor performance in domestic cricket has also dropped, as he claimed just four wickets in his last five first-class matches.

Mhambrey, whose tenure as India's bowling coach ended with a T20 World Cup triumph, suggested that Umran needs to make the big call and change his state team in the domestic circuit.

“I won’t say disappointed, but someone like Umran (Malik). We need to guide him. He needs to play for a state which has proper structure. Unfortunately, he is playing for a state where there is no proper structure. Playing for a state with a proper structure, playing a lot of cricket will definitely help him," Mhambrey told Sportstar.

Umran is amongst one of the few players from Jammu and Kashmir to play for India. However, no one from the J&K team grabbed the kind of attention he got and was touted as the next big pacer in Indian cricket, but it just didn't work out well for him in the 8 T20Is and 10 ODIs he played thus far.

Mhambrey asserted that Umran has the potential to do big things but he needs guidance, and someone has to take the call about where he should continue playing in domestic cricket.

"We need someone to make that call for him and make sure that he plays for a state where he plays a lot of cricket. He has the potential, a quick guy who can bowl in the mid-140s. consistently, but someone to guide him at this stage and saying, okay, fine, just play cricket and how do we take this, take his game forward,” Mhambrey added.