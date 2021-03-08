‘He’s still better than most of the youngsters’: Harbhajan names India’s 2nd choice wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that Team India should stick with Wriddhiman Saha as their second Test keeper after Rishabh Pant and should give him more opportunities over others. Saha last appeared in the pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide which India lost by 8 wickets after registering their lowest-ever total in the longest format of the game.

While speaking on Star Sports, Harbhajan was of the opinion that Saha is a 'safe keeper and has very good hands’, adding that the Bengal cricketer has been with Team India for a long time now and is fitter than most of the youngsters.

“It is a difficult choice but if I have to choose, I will stick with Wriddhiman Saha. He has been with the team for a long time. He is a very safe keeper and has very good hands. Rishabh Pant has grown in stature, not only as a batsman but as a keeper as well and will keep improving as he keeps on playing,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports network.

“I feel for some time Wriddhiman Saha will have to be kept along with the team. I agree he is 35 years old but the sort of fitness he has, I feel he is still better than most of the youngsters. It is good that we have quite a few options - we have KL Rahul and the bold Ishan Kishan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra pointed out that with Pant in the playing XI, India have often been able to field five bowlers. However, that’s not been the case with Saha. Replying to this, Harbhajan suggested that in such a scenario, youngster Ishan Kishan can also be trained as the second keeper.

“If you watch closely, Rishabh provides the balance to the team which allows you to play five bowlers because he is a proper batsman. But when you look towards Wriddhi, the captain is not that confident of playing five bowlers.

“If the thinking is like that, then I feel Ishan Kishan can be a very good choice because he is a strong batsman and a match-winner. He is also a similar kind of player who plays shots and keeps well also,” Harbhajan concluded.