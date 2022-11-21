'He's toying around with opposition captain' : Dinesh Karthik lauds Suryakumar

Suryakumar Yadav was the brightest star for Team India as the visitors romped to a 65-run win over hosts New Zealand. The right-handed batter hit a blazing century scoring 111 runs off just 51 balls as India posted a big total of 191/6 in 20 overs. The Men in Blue then bowled out New Zealand 126/10 in 18.5 overs as captain Kane Williamson's gritty half-century went in vain.

Suryakumar made his debut in international cricket only last year and has played 41 T20I matches. But what's remarkable is that the star batter has scored more runs in the format than Hardik Pandya and also much higher than Rishabh Pant, both of whom have played many more games than him. Suryakuma's red hot form is leading to a plethora of compliments and the latest to applaud him is Dinesh Karthik.

ALSO READ: ‘I felt like a zombie almost’: Joe Root opens up on tenure as England Test captain

In a post-match discussion on Cricbuzz, Karthik applauded Suryakumar for his ability to hit on both sides of the wicket and called him a special player.

“He is making it look much easier than what he is actually doing. What he is doing is really special. To have the ability to hit on both sides of the wicket and use the pace consistently is not an easy task. It comes very naturally to him," said Karthik.

"Still, having the mental aptitude to go through those initial balls and then get going and absolutely have a blast at the end… You can see why he is so special,” he added.

Further the wicket-keeper batter commended Suryakumar for his incredible strike rate and rated him as the top player among his peers in world cricket at the moment.

“(His strike rate) pretty much sums up where Surya is on the ladder, so to say. I think among his peers in world cricket right now, he is right at the top. He is batting at the peak of his prowess and it’s a joy to watch him bat - just toying around with bowlers, toying around with the (opposition) captain,” Karthik concluded.

Meanwhile Hardik Pandya and Co. will face off against New Zealand in the third and final T20I match of the series on Tuesday, November 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON