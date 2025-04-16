'High time Ajinkya Rahane becomes selfish': KKR captain pummeled for major DRS blunder; he accepts 'blame' for PBKS loss

An error in judgement from two Kolkata Knight Riders batters sparked a collapse that few could imagine. On a good pitch at New Chandigarh on Tuesday, Punjab Kings were folded for just 111 runs in 15.3 overs. No team in the history of IPL has ever defended a score of less than 115 in history as Punjab were staring at a second consecutive defeat, which could have pushed them down the points table. And Kolkata, despite two early blows, were well on course to hand Punjab a reality check at home until captain Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal. Kolkata Knight Riders' Ajinkya Rahane walks back to the pavilion (REUTERS)

A 55-run stand for the third wicket between Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, got Kolkata well past the halfway mark in the chase with more than 12 overs to spare. Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer then brought in Yuzvendra Chahal, who struck in the fourth ball of the eighth over.

The googly did not turn much as Rahane missed the big sweep, and the ball struck him on the back leg. Punjab appealed, and the umpire raised his finger. The Kolkata captain was not keen on taking a review as he shook his head and was making his way back to the dugout when Raghuvanshi called him. The two had a discussion before Rahane walked back.

Much to KKR's dismay, the replay showed that the impact was outside off, and hence, had Rahane opted for a review, he would have survived. But that dismissal turned out to be the game-changing moment as Kolkata lost wickets in a cluster, folding them for just 95 and succumbing to a 16-run loss.

After the game, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif criticised Rahane for the blunder, asking him to stop being a "team man" and rather be "selfish" sometimes.

“High time Rahane the team man becomes a bit selfish. He should realise, he is KKR's main batsman, he needs to take DRS if there is slightest of doubts.#KKRvPBKS,” he tweeted.

Rahane accepts ‘blame’

Rahane accepted the blame for the loss and the dismissal before opening up about that chat with Raghuvanshi, saying that they both were unsure at that time.

“Nothing to explain, we all saw what happened there. Pretty disappointed with the effort. I'll take the blame, played the wrong shot, although it was missing. He wasn't very sure. He said it could be umpire's call. I didn't want to take a chance at that time, I wasn't sure as well. That was the discussion,” he said.