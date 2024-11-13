Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Akash Kargave is out

Live

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Akash Kargave out on Mukul Negi bowling.Puducherry at 30/3 after 9.1 overs

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score, Match 82 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 82 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start on 13 Nov 2024 at 09:30 AM

Venue : Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala



Himachal Pradesh squad -

Abhinandan Bhardwaj, Aman Jainwal, Amit Kumar, Ankit Kalsi, Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra, Akash Vasisht, Mukul Negi, Naveen Kanwar, Rishi Dhawan, Ankush Bains, Shubham Arora, Abhishek Kumar, Arpit Guleria, Divesh Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Rajat Verma, Rohit Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Vinay Galetiya, Vipin Sharma

Puducherry squad -

Akash Kargave, Anand Bais, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Jay Pande, Krishna Pandey, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Mohit Kale, Premraj Rajavelu, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Ritesh Gudge, Satish Jangir, Aman Khan, Fabid Ahmed, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Ajay Rohera, Arun Karthik, Abin Mathew, Ankit Sharma, Gaurav Yadav, Sagar Udeshi, Saurabh Yadav...Read More