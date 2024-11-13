Explore
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi 19oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi190C
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Akash Kargave is out

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 13, 2024 10:15 AM IST
    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Akash Kargave out on Mukul Negi bowling.Puducherry at 30/3 after 9.1 overs
    Key Events
    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score, Match 82 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25
    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score, Match 82 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 82 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start on 13 Nov 2024 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

    Himachal Pradesh squad -
    Abhinandan Bhardwaj, Aman Jainwal, Amit Kumar, Ankit Kalsi, Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra, Akash Vasisht, Mukul Negi, Naveen Kanwar, Rishi Dhawan, Ankush Bains, Shubham Arora, Abhishek Kumar, Arpit Guleria, Divesh Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Rajat Verma, Rohit Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Vinay Galetiya, Vipin Sharma
    Puducherry squad -
    Akash Kargave, Anand Bais, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Jay Pande, Krishna Pandey, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Mohit Kale, Premraj Rajavelu, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Ritesh Gudge, Satish Jangir, Aman Khan, Fabid Ahmed, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Ajay Rohera, Arun Karthik, Abin Mathew, Ankit Sharma, Gaurav Yadav, Sagar Udeshi, Saurabh Yadav    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 13, 2024 10:15 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Akash Kargave is out and Puducherry at 30/3 after 9.1 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: OUT! c Prashant Chopra b Mukul Negi.

    Nov 13, 2024 10:15 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Puducherry at 30/2 after 9 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score:
    Puducherry
    Akash Kargave 15 (24)
    Ganga Sridhar Raju 10 (23)
    Himachal Pradesh
    Vinay Galetiya 2/13 (5)

    Nov 13, 2024 10:15 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Puducherry at 28/2 after 8 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score:
    Puducherry
    Akash Kargave 14 (19)
    Ganga Sridhar Raju 9 (22)
    Himachal Pradesh
    Rishi Dhawan 0/12 (4)

    Nov 13, 2024 10:15 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Akash Kargave smashed a Four on Rishi Dhawan bowling . Puducherry at 28/2 after 7.4 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

    Nov 13, 2024 10:04 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Puducherry at 20/2 after 7 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score:
    Puducherry
    Ganga Sridhar Raju 9 (22)
    Akash Kargave 10 (13)
    Himachal Pradesh
    Vinay Galetiya 2/11 (4)

    Nov 13, 2024 9:59 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Puducherry at 15/2 after 6 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score:
    Puducherry
    Ganga Sridhar Raju 5 (18)
    Akash Kargave 10 (11)
    Himachal Pradesh
    Rishi Dhawan 0/8 (3)

    Nov 13, 2024 9:55 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Puducherry at 11/2 after 5 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score:
    Puducherry
    Akash Kargave 9 (10)
    Ganga Sridhar Raju 2 (13)
    Himachal Pradesh
    Vinay Galetiya 2/7 (3)

    IPL 2024 Points Table

    See all
    1
    India
    BRD
    20Points
    4Played
    3Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    DWWW
    2
    India
    JAM
    17Points
    4Played
    2Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    WWDD
    3
    India
    MUM
    16Points
    4Played
    2Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    WDWL
    4
    India
    SER
    13Points
    4Played
    2Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    WLLW
    5
    India
    TRP
    12Points
    4Played
    1Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    DDWA
    6
    India
    MAH
    8Points
    4Played
    1Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    LWLD
    7
    India
    ODS
    4Points
    4Played
    0Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    LLDA
    8
    India
    MEG
    0Points
    4Played
    0Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    LLLL
    Nov 13, 2024 9:50 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Puducherry at 10/2 after 4 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score:
    Puducherry
    Akash Kargave 9 (8)
    Ganga Sridhar Raju 1 (9)
    Himachal Pradesh
    Rishi Dhawan 0/4 (2)

    Most Runs

    Agni Chopra
    Agni ChopraMIZ
    719 Runs
    M4
    HS238*
    SR86.10

    Most Wickets

    Harsh Dubey
    Harsh DubeyVID
    34 Wickets
    Inn8
    Avg12.38
    SR32.52
    Nov 13, 2024 9:49 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Akash Kargave smashed a Four on Rishi Dhawan bowling . Puducherry at 10/2 after 3.4 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.

    Nov 13, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Puducherry at 6/2 after 3 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score:
    Puducherry
    Ganga Sridhar Raju 1 (9)
    Akash Kargave 5 (2)
    Himachal Pradesh
    Vinay Galetiya 2/6 (2)

    Nov 13, 2024 9:44 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Akash Kargave smashed a Four on Vinay Galetiya bowling . Puducherry at 5/2 after 2.3 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

    Nov 13, 2024 9:42 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Aman Khan is out and Puducherry at 1/2 after 2.2 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: OUT! lbw b Vinay Galetiya.

    Nov 13, 2024 9:41 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ajay Rohera is out and Puducherry at 1/1 after 2.1 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: OUT! b Vinay Galetiya.

    Nov 13, 2024 9:40 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Puducherry at 1/0 after 2 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score:
    Puducherry
    Ganga Sridhar Raju 1 (7)
    Ajay Rohera 0 (5)
    Himachal Pradesh
    Rishi Dhawan 0/0 (1)

    Nov 13, 2024 9:35 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: Puducherry at 1/0 after 1 overs

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score:
    Puducherry
    Ajay Rohera 0 (5)
    Ganga Sridhar Raju 1 (1)
    Himachal Pradesh
    Vinay Galetiya 0/1 (1)

    Nov 13, 2024 8:36 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 82 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

    Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Match Details
    Match 82 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 between Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry to be held at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
    News cricket Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Akash Kargave is out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes