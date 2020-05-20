e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘His comments are a reflection of himself’ - Steve Waugh hits back after Shane Warne’s ‘most selfish cricket’ comment

‘His comments are a reflection of himself’ - Steve Waugh hits back after Shane Warne’s ‘most selfish cricket’ comment

Shane Warne’s ‘most selfish cricketer’ comment hasn’t gone down well with Waugh who responded to the leg-spinner’s tweet by saying that Warne’s comments are a reflection on the spinner and not on him.

cricket Updated: May 20, 2020 14:18 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Steve Waugh and Shane Warne
Steve Waugh and Shane Warne (Getty Images)
         

Former Australian spin great Shane Warne had a few days back stirred the pot by making a bold statement about his former captain Steve Waugh. Warne retweeted a video curated by cricket archivist Rob Moody, which showcased the run outs that Waugh had been a part of.

According to statistics revealed by ESPNCricinfo, Waugh was involved in 104 run outs and ran his partner out 73 times. This prompted Moody to curate a video of these run outs and Warne retweeted the same with the post, “

For the record AGAIN & I’ve said this 1000 times - I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI - I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat.......”

 

Now this hasn’t gone down well with Waugh who responded to Warne’s tweet by saying that Warne’s comments are a reflection on the spinner and not on him.

“People keep saying it’s a feud,” Waugh told Nine Papers. “But to me, a feud’s between two people. I’ve never brought into it, so it’s just one person.

“His comments are a reflection of himself, nothing to do with me,” he said. “That’s all I’d say.” he further added.

Warne was dropped from the Test team for the tour of West Indies in 1999 when Waugh was the captain and this led to a strained relationship between the two cricketers, something that Warne has acknowledged in his autobiography.

