'His dominance in international cricket is increasing': Former wicketkeeper names 'premier pace bowler' of India

Jasprit Bumrah, over the last few years, has become a massive asset of the Indian team across all three formats. His performances often prove to be the difference between a win and defeat of the team as they heavily rely on his exploits. When India travel to England for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, it will be very important for Bumrah to peak, believes Saba Karim.

Karim commented in order for India to beat unit a like New Zealand, Bumrah will have to be at the top of his game. Recently, West Indies fast bowling great Curtly Ambrose also lavished massive praise on the Indian pacer, saying he can breach the 400-wicket mark and will be pivotal to India's chances at the World Test Championship final. Karim concurred.

"Yes, Curtly Ambrose has said the right thing because the match is happening outside India, in Southampton in England. At this moment, the form Jasprit Bumrah has shown in the last 3-4 IPL matches, I have full belief that if Jasprit Bumrah shows good form in the World Test Championship match, our chances will increase significantly," said Karim while speaking to India News.

Former India wicket-keeper also remarked that right-arm pacer Bumrah has been an instrumental member of pace attack in all three formats.

"Jasprit Bumrah is the premier pace bowler of the Indian team at the moment and he is a player who represents India in multiple formats. So, he always has the pressure to perform and to remain fit," added Karim.

Karim also added that Bumrah is a tough bowler to pick because of his unique action and that his dominance on the world stage is only on the rise.

"Jasprit Bumrah has always performed in Test matches. He is a unique type of bowler, it is very difficult to pick him. Along with that he has the pace, he bowls good short deliveries and because of that slowly and steadily his dominance in international cricket is going on increasing," signed off Karim.

-Needs support from fellow pacers-

Karim opined that fellow pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami will also have to rise to the occasion in the company of Bumrah.

"Along with the role of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, the role of all three of them will be very important in the Test match for India," observed Karim.

While observing that Bumrah's awkward action makes him a difficult bowler to pick, Karim concluded by stating that the 27-year-old's stocks have risen significantly over the last few years.

The trio of Bumrah, Shami and Sharma is currently one of the most lethal attacks in the world. In the 11 matches they have played together, the pace unit has bagged 149 wickets. Against England at home, a series largely dominated by spinners, they bagged 16 wickets.

Once again, in England where the pitches provide greater assistance to seamers, India's top fast bowlers would look to create an impact.