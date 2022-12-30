'His face was covered in blood, clothes torn': Eye-witness who rescued Rishabh Pant reveals chilling details of accident

India cricketer Rishabh Pant, who suffered a horrific car accident on Friday morning, was rescued by a local driver, who made sure that the Indian cricketer safely escaped the car that had caught fire. Pant, 25, luckily escaped any major injury and is currently is currently undergoing treatment in Dehradun's Max Hospital. Pant had apparently dozed off while driving, which led to his speeding car, a Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe, ramming into the divider and causing the crash.

Thankfully, the driver, who goes by the name of Susheel Kumar, was present at the moment the accident took place and immediately came to the cricketer's rescue. Susheel revealed that he was driving on the other side of the road – from Haridwar to Haryana when he saw Pant's car crashing and the force of the impact pushing it on the other side of the road. More importantly, Susheel had spotted that the car was about to catch fire and helped Pant safely reach the other side of the road.

"I am a driver with Haryana Roadways, Panipat depot. Our bus has left Haridwar at 4:25 in the morning. I was on my way when I saw a car, being driven at a lot of speed, got disbalanced and crashed into the divider. After the impact, the car landed on the wrong side of the road - the one that goes to Delhi. The car had screeched onto the second lane of the road seeing which I immediately applied the brakes. The car had already caught sparks so I and the conductor rushed to get him out of the car. By then the fire has started. Then, three more people came running and got him on a safe side," Susheel told several media outlets.

Susheel further informed he did not know Pant's identity until the cricketer told him about it. But not bothered about making videos, wasting time or anything else, Susheel did what was required at that hour – call the ambulance. He stated that initially, there was no help – even Pant's mother's phone number was not reachable – but the ambulance arrived in due time to take him to a nearby hospital. Pant was in a terrible shape physically, with blood dripping from his face and scratch marks all over his body, but before things could get any worse, Susheel along with some other locals, jumped to save the day.

"We began to cry for help but no one came. I called the National Highway, no one answered. Then I ran up the police and the conductor called for an ambulance. We kept asking him he is he fine. Offered him some water. After regrouping, he told us he is Rishabh Pant. I don't follow cricket so I didn't know who he was but my conductor then told me 'Sushil... he is an India cricketer'," added Susheel.

"He gave us his mother's number. We called her but her phone was switched off. The ambulance arrived after 15 minutes and we got in him. He had also scattered his money on the road, which we picked up and handed them to him in his hands. I asked him if he was alone in the car. He said there is no one. His face was covered in blood and his clothes torn and his back was scratched. He was panicking and limping."

