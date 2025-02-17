'His family friends were visiting': Story behind MS Dhoni's iconic picture with Sarfaraz Ahmed's son revealed

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is around the corner. The eight-team tournament will begin on February 19 with the opening fixture between defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand. Under Sarfaraz Ahmed's leadership, Pakistan defeated India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval, London. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz has now opened up on the story behind his then three-month-old son Abdullah’s picture with MS Dhoni before the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Sarfaraz Ahmed opened up on the iconic picture of his son with MS Dhoni during the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Days ahead of the 2017 Champions Trophy final, MS Dhoni was seen holding Sarfaraz Ahmed's son in his arms. Sarfaraz has now revealed that Dhoni wanted to get a picture clicked with his son and that he had found the perfect moment to immortalise the moment.

“The moment happened when his family friends were visiting, and Dhoni happened to come downstairs. He thought it would be a perfect opportunity to capture the moment with his three-month-old son,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz Ahmed also explained how he has learnt from Dhoni over the years. He shared that he has had multiple conversations with Dhoni regarding wicketkeeping and cricket in general.

"I had a long conversation with Dhoni about wicketkeeping and cricket in general. I asked him how he managed to balance his roles as a wicketkeeper, batsman, and captain. The tips Dhoni shared with me were immensely helpful. He was very humble and generous in offering his advice," said Sarfaraz.

Players from India and Pakistan have mutual respect

India and Pakistan will square off in the 2025 Champions Trophy on February 23 in Dubai. Days ahead of this fixture, Sarfaraz said that players from both teams have mutual respect for each other.

“While the lack of bilateral series has affected interactions to some extent, the matches that do take place, especially back-to-back encounters, have led to improved relations,” he said.

“Whenever Indian and Pakistani players meet, there is always mutual respect and friendship, after matches it’s not uncommon to see players like Shoaib Malik, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and others sitting together, chatting and enjoying each other’s company," he added.

India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh are in Group A for the Champions Trophy, while England, Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan are in Group B.

India will play their first match of the tournament on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai.