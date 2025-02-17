Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'His family friends were visiting': Story behind MS Dhoni's iconic picture with Sarfaraz Ahmed's son revealed

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 17, 2025 07:30 PM IST

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed opened up on the iconic picture of his son with MS Dhoni during the 2017 Champions Trophy. 

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is around the corner. The eight-team tournament will begin on February 19 with the opening fixture between defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand. Under Sarfaraz Ahmed's leadership, Pakistan defeated India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval, London. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz has now opened up on the story behind his then three-month-old son Abdullah’s picture with MS Dhoni before the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Sarfaraz Ahmed opened up on the iconic picture of his son with MS Dhoni during the 2017 Champions Trophy.
Sarfaraz Ahmed opened up on the iconic picture of his son with MS Dhoni during the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Days ahead of the 2017 Champions Trophy final, MS Dhoni was seen holding Sarfaraz Ahmed's son in his arms. Sarfaraz has now revealed that Dhoni wanted to get a picture clicked with his son and that he had found the perfect moment to immortalise the moment.

“The moment happened when his family friends were visiting, and Dhoni happened to come downstairs. He thought it would be a perfect opportunity to capture the moment with his three-month-old son,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz Ahmed also explained how he has learnt from Dhoni over the years. He shared that he has had multiple conversations with Dhoni regarding wicketkeeping and cricket in general.

"I had a long conversation with Dhoni about wicketkeeping and cricket in general. I asked him how he managed to balance his roles as a wicketkeeper, batsman, and captain. The tips Dhoni shared with me were immensely helpful. He was very humble and generous in offering his advice," said Sarfaraz.

Players from India and Pakistan have mutual respect

India and Pakistan will square off in the 2025 Champions Trophy on February 23 in Dubai. Days ahead of this fixture, Sarfaraz said that players from both teams have mutual respect for each other.

“While the lack of bilateral series has affected interactions to some extent, the matches that do take place, especially back-to-back encounters, have led to improved relations,” he said.

“Whenever Indian and Pakistani players meet, there is always mutual respect and friendship, after matches it’s not uncommon to see players like Shoaib Malik, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and others sitting together, chatting and enjoying each other’s company," he added.

India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh are in Group A for the Champions Trophy, while England, Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan are in Group B.

India will play their first match of the tournament on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On