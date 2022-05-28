'His mother has been ill. He had to deal with that, yet was exceptional': Sangakkara hails RR star's 'superb commitment'

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a strong batting line-up. Only two nights back did Faf du Plessis' men amass a mighty 207 against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 IPL Eliminator, which was a winning total for the team. Rajasthan Royals hence had to get their bowling spot on in the Qualifier 2 to pip RCB and make the final. And the Royals attack did get it right as they restricted RCB to just 157 for eight in 20 overs. Their were two bowlers that played a key role in that and RR head coach and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara was particularly all praise for one. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Sangakkara hailed West Indies international Obed McCoy's “superb commitment” for the Royals amid adversity. The left-arm pacer finished with 3 for 23 against RCB which played a crucial role in RR's seven-wicket win in Ahmedabad on Friday. After the game, Sangakkara revealed that McCoy's mother has been ill in West Indies, and despite the adversity, he has bowled brilliantly in the key game against RCB.

“McCoy's mother has been quite ill in the West Indies and he's had to deal with all of that and yet was focused and exceptional tonight. His commitment has been superb,” he said.

Prasidh Krishan finished with 3 for 22 while R Ashwin and Trent Boult picked one apiece as Rajasthan restricted RCB to just 157 for eight.

Jos Buttler's record fourth ton en route to his unbeaten knock of 106 off 60 then helped RR wrap up the chase with 11 balls to spare. The seven-wicket win helped RR reach the IPL final for the first time since 2008, when Shane Warne had led the franchise to their only title victory.

