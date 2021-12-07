'His performance is better than Kumble, Laker': Ex-NZ bowler explains why Ajaz Patel’s 10-wicket haul was 'amazing'

Former New Zealand cricketer Dipak Patel rated Ajaz Patel's historic ten-wicket haul higher than Jim Laker and Anil Kumble's feat, which the left-arm spinner had achieved during the second Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai last week. Ajaz became the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to pick all ten wickets in an innings.

Dipak, who is also Ajaz's long-time coach and mentor, explained that the offie's ten-fer came in the opening innings of the Test as against Kumble and Laker, who had scripted their respective feats in the second innings of the Test.

“Both Anil Kumble and Jim Laker took all ten wickets in the second innings (home Tests), whereas Ajaz’s journey of ten wickets began from the first day (away Test match) itself. I, therefore, reckon Ajaz’s performance is better,” he was quoted as saying to BDcrictime.

“It is very very difficult for a bowler to take all ten wickets and that too by a spinner is not easy,” he added.

The veteran cricketer, who represented New Zealand in 37 Tests and 75 ODIs, further explained that Ajaz's ten wickets cam against an Indian side who are well equipped to face spin bowlers.

“Ajaz’s performance was superb and that too against the Indian batsmen. The fact is Indian batsmen play spinners well and therefore Ajaz’s performance was amazing,” Patel quipped

“He got to play his first Test only three years ago but since then he has been taking wickets. He has really worked very hard and the result is there for all to watch,” he added.

Ajaz had added four more to his tally in the second innings to finish second Test with a history-scripting figures of 14 for 225, which is now the best bowling figures in a Test against India and the best by a New Zealand bowler in Asia. With his wicket tally in the Mumbai Test, Ajaz fell just one wicket short of surpassing Richard Hadlee’s 15 in Brisbane in 1985, which remains the best bowling figure by a New Zealand bowler.