Chennai [India], : In a grand unveil of rising talent, Honda Racing India today announced its young riders ready to compete in the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup set to kick off this weekend at Madras International Circuit in Chennai. Honda India Talent Cup 2024: HRI announces its riders' squad

The 2024 season of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup continues to be a significant platform for nurturing and promoting young racing talent in India. The five-round season will showcase a remarkable line-up of 14 talented young riders, representing the prestigious Honda team, as they take on the Moto3 race machine - the NSF250R.

This year, Honda Racing India reaffirms its commitment to cultivating the next generation of racing champions by introducing six new promising riders to the roster. These riders, selected from Honda Talent Hunt have demonstrated exceptional performance, dedication, and potential to excel in the highly competitive world of motorcycle racing.

The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup is a prestigious platform designed to develop and nurture the next generation of riders for both national and international championships. This celebrated motorcycle racing event will highlight the remarkable talent and potential of Honda's aspiring racers. As they compete for glory, these young riders have the chance to make a significant impact on the national racing circuit in Chennai.

Rider line-up for 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup

In the 2024 season of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, 14 young and talented riders will take the helm of Honda's esteemed Moto3 machine. Among them are Shyam Shundar and Rakshith S Dave from Chennai, AS James from Bengaluru, Mohsin P from Mallapuram, Prakash Kamat from Bengaluru, Siddesh Sawant from Kolhapur, Beedani Rajendera from Hyderabad and Raheesh Khatri from Mumbai.

Joining them will be six new riders, Savion Sabu from Bengaluru, Rakshitha S Dave , Jagathishree Kumaresan from Chennai, Aaron Soni Fernandez from Thiruvananthapuram, Steve Waugh Sugi from Trichy and Vignesh Pothu from Hyderabad.

