Honeymoon with Shubman Gill over: Gambhir and Agarkar’s hopes faded as India’s star boy went from one failure to another

The primary decision-makers in Indian cricket eventually pulled their collective heads from deep out of the sand, belatedly reading the writing on the wall and opting to move on, temporarily, from Shubman Gill in the 20-over format. Where does Shubman Gill go from here?(PTI)

Having brought the right-hander out of cold storage ahead of the Asia Cup in the Emirates in September and installed him as Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy, Ajit Agarkar’s selection panel as well as head coach Gautam Gambhir gave the classy Test and ODI skipper every opportunity to re-establish his 20-over credentials. But Gill has been a singular failure, a highest of 47 from 15 innings failing to justify the massive overhaul that his inclusion in the T20I side after a 13-month hiatus necessitated.

When India brought the 26-year-old back into the mix for the Asia Cup, they were compelled to split the successful opening combine of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and the irrepressible Abhishek Sharma. The latter’s explosive starts and his left-handedness meant Samson had to perforce drop down the order to accommodate Gill. For India, and for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, all of Samson’s successes came in the top order. Forced to bat at No. 5 and beyond, the experienced Kerala campaigner floundered and eventually played himself out of the XI as the more pedigreed (in that position) Jitesh Sharma earned his place under the sun.

Why the decision-makers lost faith in Gill

India hoped against hope that Gill would live up to the expectations of those around him, but as he went from one failure to another, those hopes proved without basis. In the UAE against Pakistan, the host nation, Oman, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Gill hardly resembled the batter who had, just a few weeks previously, made 754 breathtaking runs in five Tests in England. Even as his Test form remained unaffected at home against West Indies when he followed up a half-century in Ahmedabad with a hundred in Delhi, runs dried up in Australia when he managed only 132 runs from five T20Is.

Around his battles with limited-overs form, Gill has also struggled with injuries. He missed the Test and ODI series against South Africa with neck spasms (he contracted the injury after facing just three deliveries in the first innings of the first Test in Kolkata) and even though he did return for the T20Is with scores of 4, 0 and 28, he was compelled to miss the last two games after sustaining a blow to his toe while batting in the nets ahead of the abortive game four in Lucknow.

Given Gill’s unchecked white-ball struggles, which further exacerbated India’s woes triggered by the once red-hot bat of Suryakumar too going ice cold, it makes perfect sense to dispense with his services for now and return to Samson, though why that couldn’t have been done ahead of the South Africa series is open to question. Agarkar and Suryakumar have sought to put a different spin on the developments of Saturday, when the team for the T20 World Cup was announced, by noting in unison that Gill’s omission had little to do with the lack of runs and was driven more by ‘team combination’ demands. Tell us another, gentlemen.

Gill’s axing can be viewed as a snub, if one is so inclined, though in reality, it was a call, however revolutionary, that had to perforce be made. Presumably, Abhishek’s new opening partner will either be Samson, or the surprisingly recalled Ishan Kishan, another left-hander who has been in fabulous touch of late and who helmed Jharkhand to the 20-over Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the first time with a blazing hundred against Haryana in the title clash.

Jitesh has become collateral damage because India are now convinced that they will be better off with a wicketkeeper opening the batting. The beneficiary of this new-found wisdom is Rinku Singh, who has been called up to add muscle and teeth to the middle order, where there already is plenty of firepower in the form of Axar Patel, back as Suryakumar’s deputy, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar.

In some ways, it might be tempting to lump the Gill-Jitesh ouster and the Kishan-Rinku inclusion in the ‘knee-jerk’ category simply because these moves have come so late in the piece, and without warning, with just five matches (against New Zealand next month) left between now and the defence of their T20 World Cup crown in February-March. Have the selectors/team management revealed their fickle hand? Or have they done the right thing by Gill and the team by leaving out the erstwhile vice-captain because he hasn’t pulled his weight despite umpteen opportunities? The ideal answer, one suspects, lies somewhere between yes and yes.