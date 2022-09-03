Hong Kong hit all-time low in Pakistan clash, register lowest-ever Asia Cup total

Hong Kong had created a certain hype around themselves heading into the match. Their bowlers managed to contain India before Suryakumar Yadav had cast his spell and their batter managed to push a total of 152 for five before falling 40 runs short. Pakistan legend Wasim Akram was baffled by the talk surrounding the Hong Kong team ahead of the Pakistan tie at Sharjah on Friday and Babar Azam's men proved him right. Mohammad Rizwan's gritty 78 and Khusdil's fiery cameo helped Pakistan post a total of 193 for two before the bowlers ran riot through the Hong Kong line-up, folding them for a record low.

It took Pakistan just 64 delivery to wrap up the game and book their place in the Super Four of Asia Cup as Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz just toyed with the opposition. Naseem picked two while the spin combination of Shadab and Nawaz picked seven wickets between themselves as Hong Kong fell 155 runs short of the target.

ALSO READ: Watch: Wasim Akram's gem of a reply to Athar Ali Khan's 'Look at those stats' remark about Mushfiqur Rahim on air

While the win margin was the biggest recorded by Pakistan in their T20I history and the second-biggest in the format for a full-member nation, after Sri Lanka's 172-run win against Kenya in 2007, Hong Kong found themselves on unwanted lists.

Here are the list of records Hong Kong scripted with their total of 38…

Lowest scores in Asia Cup (ODI+T20I):

38 Hong Kong vs Pakistan, T20I, 2022

81 UAE vs India, T20I, 2016

82 UAE vs Bangladesh, T20I, 2016

83 Pakistan vs India, T20I, 2016

87 Bangladesh vs Pakistan, ODI, 2000

Lowest total in T20I vs full-member nation:

38 Hong Kong vs Pakistan, 2022

39 Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 2014

44 Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 2021

45 West Indies vs England, 2019

55 West Indies vs England, 2021

Lowest T20I totals vs Pakistan:

38 Hong Kong, 2022

60 West Indies, 2018

80 New Zealand, 2010

82 Scotland, 2018

85/9 Bangladesh, 2011

The loss meant Hong Kong are now out of Asia Cup 2022, having lost against India earlier.

“Lots of learning from these two games. Must give credit to Pakistan. Their bowling was phenomenal. Our shot making was poor,” their skipper Nizakat Khan said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON