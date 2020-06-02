Hope cricket restarts quickly and everyone can see how well prepared MS Dhoni is: Suresh Raina

cricket

India cricketer Suresh Raina has revealed that former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had been away from cricket since the culmination of India’s World Cup campaign last year after defeat to New Zealand in the semifinal, had been practising really hard at the Chennai Super Kings camp before it had to be shut down due to Covid-19 pandemic. Raina also said that Dhoni had been preparing differently this year for IPL as compared to the previous editions.

Speaking in the latest episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show, the left-handed batsman said: “The first few days he took it lightly and just focused on going to the gym but he was playing the shots beautifully and his fitness level was great and he was not getting tired.”

“His preparations were different this time, I have played with him over the years with the national side and IPL getting ready but it was different this time, so I just hope the matches can start quickly then everyone can see how well prepared he is and see what I saw myself LIVE in the two months of camp that we had,” he added.

“When someone works hard, then the prayers and blessings find their way to them,” Raina further said.

“The best thing was, (Ambati) Rayudu, myself, Mahi bhai and Murali (Vijay) were batting in a group and Mahi bhai bats for long hours when he is in Chennai for about 2–4 hours.

“But this time he was just not getting tired of batting. He was doing his gym in the morning, followed by batting for three hours in the evening,” he added.