'Hope he becomes X-factor for India': Rohit Sharma drops ultimate praise for star batter ahead of IND-PAK clash at WC

Addressing the media in the special Captains' Day press conference on Saturday in Melbourne, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma provided a much-needed update on pacer Mohammed Shami, who has replaced injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah into the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The veteran Indian opener also named a star batter who he believes will be Team India's X-factor at the grandest stages of them all - the World Cup.

Speaking at the pre-tournament captains' interaction in Melbourne, Indian skipper Rohit showered praise on in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav ahead of India's blockbuster clash with arch-rivals Pakistan. Team India captain Rohit is hoping that star batter Suryakumar extends his free-scoring run at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Surya is in good form. I hope he continues to bat in that way, high on confidence,” he told reporters on Friday. “He is a confident player. He plays fearlessly, he uses his skill set efficiently. I hope he becomes the x-factor,” Rohit said.

Premier batter Suryakumar is India's leading run-getter in the 2022 season. The top-ranked Indian batter in the ICC T20I batting rankings, Suryakumar has smashed 801 runs in 21 games for the 2007 world champions this season. The premier batter was the top scorer in India's historic series win over South Africa at home. Rohit's teammate Suryakumar is only behind Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Rohit-led Team India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium on October 23. Rohit has confirmed that India have already decided its playing XI for the blockbuster clash against Pakistan. "We will be fully prepared before the first game (against Pakistan on October 23). There is no last minute decisions to be made. All the concerned players have been informed in advance," Rohit added.

