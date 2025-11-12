'Hope we don't see Jasprit Bumrah': Faf du Plessis' wish for SA20, declares India pacer best in the world

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has hailed India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the toughest bowler in world cricket, joking that he hopes the star seamer never turns up in South Africa’s SA20 League. India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl(AFP)

Speaking at an event in Mumbai on SA20 India Day, Joburg Super Kings' star batter du Plessis said, “Bumrah is the toughest bowler in the world to face. Hope we don’t see him in SA20.” The 39-year-old, who has shared the field with Bumrah in international and franchise cricket, added that the Indian pacer’s unorthodox action and accuracy make him an unparalleled challenge for even the best batters.

Bumrah has been in scintillating form across formats since returning from injury earlier this year, playing a key role in India’s 2-1 T20I series win over Australia, which followed their unbeaten 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, who led the side in the Australia series, credited Bumrah for transforming India’s bowling unit with his leadership and tactical acumen.

“From a bowling point of view as well, people are taking responsibility,” Suryakumar said after the series. “Having an experienced bowler like Bumrah around in the team and everyone chatting with him, learning a lot of skills, tricks and trade of the game — I think that’s a good thing. So there’s good friendship building up in that as well.”

Bumrah’s impact has extended beyond his statistics — which remain remarkable. In 79 T20 Internationals, the 31-year-old has claimed 99 wickets in 77 innings at an average of 18.11 and an economy rate of 6.36, making him India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format behind Arshdeep Singh.

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has also shed light on Bumrah’s evolving role in the team, particularly the strategy of using him aggressively with the new ball. During the Asia Cup and the subsequent tour of Australia, India regularly deployed Bumrah for three overs in the powerplay, a move Gambhir described as “a statement of intent.”

“Look, a lot of people relate to this T20 side as a very aggressive batting lineup,” Gambhir said in a video released by the BCCI. “For me, bowling Jassi’s three in the first six was an even more aggressive option with the ball. We don’t want to be a side known only for aggressive batting. We want to be a side that’s aggressive overall. No one has ever bowled Jassi’s three overs in the first six.”

Bumrah’s performances have been central to India’s seven consecutive T20I series wins since the World Cup. His ability to strike early and contain runs at the death has made him not only India’s most valuable asset but also a global benchmark for fast bowling consistency — one that even seasoned players like du Plessis admit is nearly impossible to counter.