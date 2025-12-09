'Hosh mein aao': Ravi Shastri commits same blunder twice during toss, told to come to his senses by the internet

Ravi Shastri is no stranger to conducting tosses before the start of competitive cricket games. For decades, the former India head coach has donned the hat of a broadcaster, and more often than not, he nails the demanding job. However, during the toss for the first T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa, the former India all-rounder erred in judgment when he asked the two captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram, when asking them about the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Ravi Shastri ended up making a huge gaffe during the toss in Cuttack(AFP)

Not just once, Shastri made the error twice as he erred on the timeline for the upcoming T20 World Cup, saying the tournament is still “six months away”. When in reality, just two months remain for the 20-team tournament.

The incident first happened when Shastri was speaking to Proteas captain Markram, who won the toss and opted to bowl at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Posing a question to the South Africa skipper, Shastri said, “Yes, the World Cup is coming in six months. What are you looking to take out of this series?” asked Shastri.

Once was not enough as Shastri ended up making the same statement when it was his turn to speak to the India captain, Suryakumar. “Now, the most important thing, in six months, you go into a World Cup and that too at home. Ideal preparation here, you are up against a strong side. What are you looking to take out of this series?” asked the 63-year-old.

As soon as the toss came to an end before the first T20I, several internet users took notice of this big gaffe, and there were plenty of reactions to it.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav dropped

For the first T20I, India decided to leave out Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav from the playing XI, opting instead to go with Jitesh Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy. The hosts also decided to give Arshdeep Singh a chance in the playing XI, and he will lead the attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking after losing yet another toss, Suryakumar said, “That’s okay. I mean, we were a little confused looking at the wicket. Yesterday, it was looking a little greener, but today we were a little confused. But it’s okay, we’re happy to bat first. It gives a good challenge to put runs on the board and come out here and defend.”

“I mean, see, it (dew factor) becomes a little challenging for the bowlers - you can’t run away from the fact. But going from here on, I think that’s going to remain for a really long time. It has been there for a very long time. So if we keep focusing on that, I think the main job will be in trouble doing that. But yeah, let’s not think about it and have it as a challenge,” he added.

India will be playing ten T20Is before the World Cup - five against Proteas and five against New Zealand and this will serve as ideal preparation for the upcoming marquee tournament which will see India open their campaign on February 7.