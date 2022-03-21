How can India women qualify for the semi-final of World Cup 2022

20 league matches have already been played, eight more to go, with each of the eight teams in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 playing at least four games. Australia remains the only side to have already sealed their semi-final berth while the remaining seven continue to battle for a top-four finish. And among them are the Mithali Raj-led Team India that reached the final in 2017 World Cup. With two wins in five matches, as many as England, India stand fourth in the points table, by virtue of a superior net run rate.

India began their campaign in New Zealand with a stunning and colossal 107-run win against arch-rivals Pakistan. However, they stuttered in the next match, against the host nation losing by 62 runs in Hamilton. India bounced back against West Indies with a 155-run win at the same venue before the Women in Blue were failed narrowly against both England and Australia.

India have two more matches to play - against Bangladesh in Hamilton on March 22 and against South Africa in Christchurch on March 27.

One of the qualification scenarios for India will of course be to win both the games, but it will be a tough task for the Indian team - while Bangladesh have struggled in the tournament winning only one of their four games, South Africa have remained unbeaten in as many matches.

This will also come with the condition that West Indies, who lost to Pakistan on Monday, lose their final game against South Africa, which will leave them with six points only and England, the defending champions, lose one of their last two matches. This will mean South Africa will qualify for the semis and India will have the chance to take the third spot.

Conversely, if South Africa lose all their remaining three games - against Australia, West Indies and India - as many as four teams will have the chance to finish with eight points and vie for a place in the semis which will be decided based on NRR.

However, If India lose one of the games, they would only hope West Indies lose to South Africa and England lose all their remaining games.

"The atmosphere remains positive. After a loss you do feel down but we are in good headspace ahead of the game tomorrow. We will play to win, net run rate remains secondary," said all-rounder Sneh Rana, adding that they can't afford to take Bangladesh lightly.

"Bangladesh have reached here by performing. They are always improving. There are no easy games in this World Cup," she added.