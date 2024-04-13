How can RCB qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after DC's win vs LSG leaves them bottom-placed

Delhi Capitals not only ended Lucknow Super Giants' home domination, they halted their streak of defending scores in excess of 160 as the visitors at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday chased down 168 with 11 balls to spare to claim their second win in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Delhi did not get the best of starts with David Warner injuring his wrist before chopping one back onto his stumps, but the dismissal was a blessing in disguise for the side as it brought the explosive Jake Fraser-McGurk to the crease. He got off the mark with two sixes and later carved out a hat-trick of them against Krunal Pandya as his 35-ball 55, along with captain Rishabh Pant 41 off 24 helped Delhi script a six-wicket win. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli looks on at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 11(AFP)

It was a much-needed win for Delhi, who were placed bottom of the points table with just a solitary win in five games, which came against Chennai Super Kings at their adopted home ground in Vizag earlier this month. Discussions have already begun on what the scenario would look like if Delhi suffer a fifth defeat in IPL 2024. But Pant and his men have, as of now, delayed the talk after pulling off a surprise win.

The victory subsequently left Royal Challengers Bengaluru bottom of the table with a solitary win in six matches so far. Their only win came in their opening game at home, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, against Punjab Kings. They have since lost four matches in a row to stand with two points and an abysmal net run rate of -1.124.

Can bottom-placed RCB qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs?

It's a little too early in an IPL season to look at playoffs scenario, but when a team languishes to the bottom of the table after four straight losses, with the tournament almost nearing the halfway mark, ardent fans would want to look at possibilities.

Hope is not all lost for Bengaluru, who definitely need to win at least seven of their remaining eight matches, but they also need other factors to go their way to ensure them a playoffs berth.

Remember, both in 2009 and 2011, RCB have found themselves in a similar position at the start of the season, where they have lost four matches in row. The side had ended up reaching the final in both the editions.

RCB will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Monday before travelling to Eden Gardens to face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 21.