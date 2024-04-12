Rishabh Pant argues with umpire over review call in LSG vs DC; commentators clarify after replays cause confusion

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was left utterly disgruntled during the IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow as he was spotted having a lengthy argument with one of the on-field umpires before a replay of the incident sparked a major confusion. Commentators later cleared the air after DC lost the review in the match. Rishabh Pant's argument with umpire sparks confusion

It happened in the fourth over of the match against Lucknow after the home team opted to bat first. Veteran India fast bowler Ishant Sharma dished out another loose delivery against Devdutt Padikkal, a down-the-leg side ball as umpire immediately signalled it as wide.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

There was a review taken from the Delhi side and the replays confirm it as a wide delivery, but Pant was irked as he walked towards the umpire and was seen having a lengthy animated chat. As the DC skipper looked visibly upset, attempting to reason with the umpire, commentators were left utterly confused over Pant's stance.

The commentary box initially concluded that Pant probably did not want a review before the broadcasters showed a replay where the wicketkeeper did the 'T' signal to call for a referral. As the confusion deepened in the commentary box, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar felt that it was probably made towards the fielder at mid-off asking for a suggestion on whether to take the review.

However, former cricketers Pommie Mbangwa and Deep Dasgupta, who were also in the commentary panel, later revealed that Pant was left annoyed over no use of snickometer to check if there was an outside edge when the ball passed Padikkal's bat. That probably explains why Pant kept gesturing at the umpire with his gloves on his ears, probably saying he did hear something from the bat.

DC eventually lost the review, but Khaleel Ahmed struck in the next over to dismiss Padikkal for just three runs. Kuldeep Yadav later picked two wickets in two successive balls as LSG amassed 80 runs for the loss of five wickets at the halfway mark in the innings.