MS Dhoni still unmatched! CSK legend garners maximum craze in IPL 2024 as broadcasters reveal unique data
Check out two MS Dhoni moments that garnered the loudest cheers from spectators at a venue during an IPL 2024 match
The MS Dhoni phenomenon is beyond understanding and will forever remain unmatched. Whether he is the captain or not, or in action during a match or not, just one glimpse of Dhoni by the cameraman is enough to send an entire stadium crazy. In the ongoing IPL 2024 tournament, broadcasters have managed to capture the level of craze for a player or a moment during a match scenario by measuring the decibel level of the cheers from the crowd at the venue and Dhoni has already secured the top-two positions in that unique chart.
On Friday, Star Sports revealed the data for the highest decibel level at an IPL venue during the match and two of Dhoni's blockbuster moment made it to the list.
Standing at the top of the chart with a decibel level of 130 was the moment when Dhoni stepped onto the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of toss for the IPL 2024 season opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challenger Bengaluru. It was the day after Dhoni had shockingly stepped down from the captaincy role to name Ruturaj Gaikwad as the new CSK skipper.
At the No. 2 spot stands Dhoni's explosive cameo against Delhi Capitals in Vizag which recorded a decibel level of 128. Batting at No. 8 for Chennai Super Kings in a chase of 192 against Rishabh Pant's men, Dhoni laced four boundaries and three sixes in his unbeaten 16-ball 37. It was Dhoni's first innings with the bat since IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans. Despite the effort from Dhoni, CSK lost the match by 20 runs.
The third on the list is Dinesh Karthik's pre-meditated scoop shot off Arshdeep Khan in RCB's chase against Punjab Kings. The shot had even left Virat Kohli flabbergasted in the dugout as Karthik executed it when RCB needed 10 runs in the final over of the chase. The RCB wicketkeeper-batter wrapped up the match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a boundary in the next ball.
Dhoni will next feature in IPL's Clasico match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 14, while RCB will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday at home.
