'Young keeper-batsman who plays for Jharkhand proving his caliber, it's happened before': Twitterati hails Kishan

India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan had a memorable debut in India jersey. Playing his first international game for India on Sunday, the youngster smashed a half-century after being asked to open the innings alongside KL Rahul in the 2nd T20I against England at Motera in Ahmedabad.

The 22-year-old showed maturity beyond years as he stitched a 94-run stand with captain Virat Kohli, despite his opening partner Rahul getting out for a duck in the first over.

Kishan's innings of 32-ball 56 set up the stage for India to chase down the target of 165 with comfort. With Kohli smashing 73 runs in 49 balls, India chased down the target in 17.5 overs, with 7 wickets in hand to level the series.

Also read: Ishan Kishan dedicates half-century to a special individual

Twitterati was quick to laud Kishan for his efforts, with former India opener Virender Sehwag reminding everyone about another wicketkeeper-batsman from Jharkhand who was promoted up the batting order and proved his caliber with the bat. He was, of course, speaking about MS Dhoni.

Who plays for Jharkhand * — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 14, 2021

That’s new India T20 batting right there! Brilliant from Ishaan Kishen! 👏👏👏#INDvsENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 14, 2021

@ishankishan51 you beauty,! What a start to your international career! #INDvsENG — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 14, 2021

Ishuuu ki shaan! That’s how to make a debut and announce yourself 🙌🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations on a stunning innings but we’re not surprised by your ability 😊 @ishankishan51 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Kishan was named man of the match award for his performance. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he dedicated the award to a special individual.

"My coach's Dad passed away a few days back and this innings was for him. I wanted to prove myself because he said you have to score at least fifty for my Dad. So I want to dedicate this award to him,

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON